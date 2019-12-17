Menu
Alex Jackson, who died more than a week after his motorbike crashed, has been remembered as “a legend”.
'Whilst your life was cut short, you deffo lived it big red'

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
17th Dec 2019 11:30 PM
Alex Jackson, who died more than a week after his motorbike crashed in Howard Springs, has been remembered as "a legend".

Mr Jackson, 35, collided with a car while riding his motorbike along Whitewood Rd on Sunday December 8, police said.

Police said he suffered critical injuries including head injuries and was rushed to Royal Darwin Hospital.

Friends have taken to social media to share their grief in his passing.

"Rip Alex. You were loved by soo many. You light up the room with your big smile and Heart of gold," Carlie Richards wrote.

"Whilst your life was cut short, you deffo lived it big, big red legend."

"R. I. P now bud, you were always a laugh every time I saw you. Taken way too soon mate," Stephen Martin wrote.

