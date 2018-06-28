Menu
While you swim at the beach, thieves are stealing your stuff

28th Jun 2018 10:14 AM | Updated: 1:48 PM

BEACHGOERS are being urged to be vigilant about their possessions after a spate of thefts on the North Coast.

About 1.30pm on Monday at Torakina Beach at Brunswick Heads, a person left their house keys and car key with their clothes and towel on the beach while they went for a swim.

When they returned the keys had been stolen.

A similar incident happened about 5.30pm on Tuesday, when a man's backpack, containing a passport and other valuable items, was stolen from the beach at Wategos at Byron Bay while he went for a swim.

Between 10am and noon on Monday, a car was broken into at the Elements beach car park. A mobile phone was stolen while the owner was swimming at the beach.

Police have urged beachgoers not to:

  • Leave anything of value unattended at the beach
  • Leave your car unlocked
  • Leave valuables in view
  • Leave your keys hidden on the outside of your car (eg: car tyre) while at the beach.

If you see anyone acting suspiciously around our beaches and carparks please contact police immediately.

