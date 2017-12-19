Menu
Which suburb is the Coffs Coast's most sought-after?

Melissa Martin
Melissa Martin
by

WHEN you think of the hottest property on the Coffs Coast, which suburb springs to mind? The Jetty? Sawtell? Somewhere sandy on the northern beaches?

Well it may comes as a surprise that Coramba has topped our local area on realestate.com.au's list of the most sought-after suburbs in Australia.

From the list of 1,049 most searched for suburbs in NSW, Coramba came in at 357; a rise of 159 spots.

Moonee Beach was also popular at 437th position, Boambee East at 481, and Nana Glen in 483rd position. Coffs Harbour lagged behind in 661st position.

To meet the data requirements, suburbs had to have at least an average of four properties listed for sale per month over the 11 months to November 30, 2017.

Victoria and Tasmania were the hottest spots for searches Australia-wide. The most sought-after suburb in Australia is Elsternwick (Vic), followed by Carlton (Vic) while West Hobart in Tasmania rounds out the top three.

Topics:  coffs coast coramba real estate

Coffs Coast Advocate

