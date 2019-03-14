Which road is our worst? The results are in

NRMA survey shows where the poor roads are according to drivers

THE state of our roads is a hot topic for drivers right around the state, and while it might be of no surprise to many, the results are in to find out just where the worst roads in our area are.

The NRMA has today released the results of the comprehensive survey which saw almost 10,000 roads receive votes from 23,400 people across the state. The Rate Your Road survey was launched by the NRMA in January to give voters a voice leading up to the 23 March NSW Election.

238 people in the Clarence Valley LGA voted, and the winner, or loser if you drive there was Dinjerra Road at Glenugie, which gained 38 votes.

Following up was the Orara Way at Glenreagh which gained 18 votes, and Florda Red Drive at Wells Crossing with gained 15 votes.

In a turnaround from previous years, the Pacific Highway in our area which is now marked as 81 per cent upgraded, gained only a total of 13 votes, with the most complaints for the road coming in the Ulmarra area with five votes.

This compares well to the most complained about road on the North Coast, which was the Pacific Highway congestion at Coffs Harbour, which gained a massive 439 votes.

NRMA spokesman Peter Khoury thanked the community for the overwhelming response to the NRMA's Rate Your Road campaign and said the data would be critical as the NRMA worked to improve the state's transport network.

"In the past our Members on the North Coast have passionately expressed their concerns about the condition of the Pacific Highway and our efforts to get outcomes have seen much of the highway upgraded," Mr Khoury said.

This year voters have told the NRMA the Highway is particularly bad around Coffs Harbour's centre and Woolgoolga.

"Campaigns like this do not go unnoticed," Mr Khoury said.

"The Pacific Highway upgraded should be completed next year and the Coffs Harbour by-pass by 2024. We are confident that once these projects are completed the Pacific Highway will no longer feature in these surveys.

"Rate Your Road has also uncovered local roads that are used daily by tens of thousands of residents and visitors that are clearly not up to scratch if we want to keep the region thriving.

"With just under two weeks to voting day and a Federal Election in the coming months this data will be invaluable," Mr Khoury said.