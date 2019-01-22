EPL clubs' injury toolls revealed

Which Premier League team has the most injuries

Tottenham, Arsenal and Liverpool were among the English Premier League teams hit by injuries over the weekend - but which club has the most players in the treatment room?

Dele Alli hobbled off after pulling a hamstring during Tottenham's 2-1 win at Fulham on Saturday, while Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin injured his knee and left the field on a stretcher in the Gunners' impressive 2-0 win over Chelsea.

Trent Alexander-Arnold suffered a knee problem in the warm-up ahead of Liverpool's 4-3 win over Crystal Palace, while Bournemouth's Callum Wilson scored a stunner against West Ham before leaving the field early with a knee injury.

But which club currently have the most injuries? We checked physioroom.com data to find out...

Number of players currently injured

West Ham have a league-topping seven injured players, with Jack Wilshere, Ryan Fredericks, and Winston Reid edging closer to expected returns.

However, the Hammers suffered a big blow earlier this season with Manuel Lanzini potentially out for the campaign with cruciate ligament damage, while Andriy Yarmolenko and Carlos Sanchez are expected to be sidelined until late April.

Five of Liverpool's six sidelined players are set to return within a fortnight, including Trent Alexander-Arnold, Gini Wijnaldum, Dejan Lovren, Joe Gomez and Fabio Tavares.

That leaves only Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the long-term treatment list at Anfield after suffering ligament knee damage last April, with a return date pencilled in for late March.

Newcastle's injury list also extends to six after Sung-Yeung Ki withdrew from the Asian Cup while on international duty with South Korea - but the remaining five are expected to be available for the FA Cup tie with Watford on Saturday.

Tottenham were still coping with the news that talisman Harry Kane could be sidelined until March when Alli became Spurs' fifth player on the treatment table, with Victor Wanyama being the third long-term absentee.

However, Mauricio Pochettino should expect the imminent return of Lucas Moura, with Moussa Sissoko potentially available to face his former club Newcastle on February 2.

At the other end of the scale, high-flying Wolves are benefiting from a clean bill of health, while Everton and Fulham have also emerged relatively unscathed from the frantic festive period, each nursing just one injured player.

