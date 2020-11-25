Which NRL club is coming to Coffs Harbour?

IN A massive coup for Coffs Harbour, a Telstra NRL fixture is coming to the city.

This afternoon the Deputy Premier John Barilaro revealed Coffs Harbour's C.ex Stadium would play host to its first NRL fixture as part of the Super Regional Series which would see matches played all over regional NSW.

The Cronulla Sharks will travel north to play a home game next year, ensuring the league-mad town gets a fixture it has long coveted.

Coffs Harbour joins Bathurst, Wagga Wagga, Tamworth, Dubbo and Mudgee as regional destinations for NRL sides and the full fixture list, including details of the Sharks game in Coffs, will be released later this week.

Bathurst (Penrith), Wagga Wagga (Canberra), Tamworth (Wests Tigers), Dubbo (South Sydney), Mudgee (Manly) and Coffs Harbour (Cronulla) will all host matches as part of the Super Regional Series. #nswpol #NRL



Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh said the city has cemented its place as a premier sporting destination and hosting an NRL game was "a dream come true".

Coffs Harbour City Council Mayor Denise Knight said the event would be "super special" and she couldn't wait to deliver the event for the community and visitors.

"Our Council team have shown yet again what can be achieved through hard work. We really punch above our weight and pardon the pun but we continue to kick goals."

While there has been some disappointment in losing the Sydney Sixers Big Bash game scheduled for January, the inclusion of C.ex Stadium in the NRL Premiership fixture list represents its biggest sporting event to date.

The stadium will also welcome the Newcastle Jets and Brisbane Roar for and A-League pre-season friendly in December.