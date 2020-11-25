Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
NRL Elimination Final - Raiders v Sharks
NRL Elimination Final - Raiders v Sharks
Rugby League

Which NRL club is coming to Coffs Harbour?

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
25th Nov 2020 1:09 PM | Updated: 1:59 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

IN A massive coup for Coffs Harbour, a Telstra NRL fixture is coming to the city.

This afternoon the Deputy Premier John Barilaro revealed Coffs Harbour's C.ex Stadium would play host to its first NRL fixture as part of the Super Regional Series which would see matches played all over regional NSW.

The Cronulla Sharks will travel north to play a home game next year, ensuring the league-mad town gets a fixture it has long coveted. 

Coffs Harbour joins Bathurst, Wagga Wagga, Tamworth, Dubbo and Mudgee as regional destinations for NRL sides and the full fixture list, including details of the Sharks game in Coffs, will be released later this week.

 

Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh said the city has cemented its place as a premier sporting destination and hosting an NRL game was "a dream come true".

Coffs Harbour City Council Mayor Denise Knight said the event would be "super special" and she couldn't wait to deliver the event for the community and visitors.

"Our Council team have shown yet again what can be achieved through hard work. We really punch above our weight and pardon the pun but we continue to kick goals."

While there has been some disappointment in losing the Sydney Sixers Big Bash game scheduled for January, the inclusion of C.ex Stadium in the NRL Premiership fixture list represents its biggest sporting event to date.

The stadium will also welcome the Newcastle Jets and Brisbane Roar for and A-League pre-season friendly in December.

c.ex coffs international stadium coffs coast. c.ex coffs international stadium coffs harbour city council deputy premier john barilaro gurmesh singh nrl nrl cronulla sharks
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Glasshouse set to dazzle at the gardens

        Premium Content Glasshouse set to dazzle at the gardens

        Council News A new glasshouse is sure to become a visitor attraction in its own right.

        Shoreline takes second shot at doubling height limit

        Premium Content Shoreline takes second shot at doubling height limit

        News Proposed tower at $150 million development would exceed standard by 23 metres

        Major changes to NSW COVID rules

        Premium Content Major changes to NSW COVID rules

        News Coronavirus NSW: Density rules ease for small restaurants, cafes

        Divisive airport lease plan nears point of no return

        Premium Content Divisive airport lease plan nears point of no return

        News The confidential nature of the lease has proven contentious with some councillors...