Which clubs are confirmed for the 2020 Group 2 season

SEVEN clubs will contest Group 2 rugby league's 2020 season.

On Monday night all clubs were part of a meeting to nominate teams for the competition, which kicks off with round one after Easter on April 18-19.

The Orara Valley Axemen announced it will not compete in the 2020 Group 2 Rugby League competition citing a lack of players.

The club announced the news after informing the Group 2 general meeting it was unable to field a first grade side.

The most recent withdrawal, following that of the Nambucca Roosters, leaves seven clubs contesting premierships in the senior grade.

This will create a bye for one club each week, around the three weekly scheduled matches.

Group 2 rugby league officials are currently working on the draw, which should be released in coming days.

The clubs to contest the competition include:

Bellingen Magpies

Coffs Harbour Comets

Grafton Ghosts

Macksville Sea Eagles

Sawtell Panthers

South Grafton Rebels

Woolgoolga Seahorses.

Unfortunately for the Axemen, it will be the first season since the club reformed in 1983, that the Orara Valley won't have a presence in the comp, but the club faithful say they'll use the season to rebuild.



"Last season was a year full of triumphs and losses," Orara Valley Axemen club secretary Katie Fletcher said.



"Although we had a season plagued with departures and low playing numbers, we saw the season out.



"We finished 2019 optimistic about our future and what we could do to better our proud club in 2020.



"We will use the year to rebuild for a bright and positive season in 2021.



"You will still find us doing our yearly fundraising events such as the Orara Valley Fair, our annual trivia night and as always, our local meat raffles."



"There will still be monthly committee meetings held at the grounds, and as always, our beloved Muppets will meet every Thursday evening for think tank sessions."



