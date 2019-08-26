Why The Masked Singer will be your new TV obsession

Elaborate costumes are used to hide the identities of the celebrities performing on the new TV series The Masked Singer Australia.

I'm going out on a limb and making an early prediction that Australians are going to love The Masked Singer.

The reality singing competition is basically a giant, national game of Guess Who with a killer soundtrack.

Channel 10 released the first look at its local version, which is being filmed in Sydney. It's been described as 'bonkers' and 'pure, unbridled insanity'.

So many variety shows have been remade for Australian audiences with varying degrees of success.

This show will work because the audience can play along and when you know the voice is familiar, but you can't quite place it - it's like an itch you can't scratch. It's guaranteed to get a lot of engagement on social media.

Jackie ‘O’ Henderson, Dannii Minogue, David Hughes, Lindsay Lohan on set of The Masked Singer Australia.

All we need are a dozen somewhat famous people who can sing and aren't afraid to wear an over-the-top costume which covers every distinguishing feature of their body.

They are known simply by their character names and Ten's promo revealed everything from a lion, a wolf and a unicorn to an alien, a spider and an octopus.

The singers' identities are even kept secret from each other. Of course, media outlets are already on the case trying to find out who's in the cast.

Clues are revealed each week but they are purposely cryptic to keep the viewers and panellists guessing.

The celebrities are only revealed when they are eliminated and who goes each week is determined by the vote of the studio audience and judging panel.

Australia isn't the only country giving this oddball format a go.

Starting as the South Korean show King of Mask Singer, which Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds made a hilarious cameo on last year, the show is being adapted in eight other countries this year including the UK, South Africa, Mexico and France.

The finale of the first season of the American Masked Singer attracted an impressive 11 million viewers for the big reveal of winner T-Pain - a rapper who, bizarrely, was victorious over Donny Osmond and Gladys Knight.

The question now is, of course, what calibre of talent will the Australian show attract?