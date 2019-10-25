Menu
BEHIND THE LENS: Robert ‘Wally” Watkins and his trusty camera
News

Where’s Wally?

Wendy Andrews
25th Oct 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHERE’S Wally? He’s usually out and about “shooting” people.

Robert “Wally” Watkins is a familiar sight on the Northern Beaches. With his trusty old camera in hand he can be seen documenting daily life as well as special events in the community he’s called home since 1985.

From Curryfest to football games, surfing festivals, Fluro Friday and the Anzac Day march, Wally always has his camera at the ready. Portraits, landscapes or action, everything is captured.

“I do take quite a few photos — some weeks maybe 2000 to 3000 images,” he said.

“It’s been really interesting. I’ve gotten to know everything that’s going on in the district and met so many people because of the camera.

Photo Robert Watkins
Wally has a few health issues and photography has become a “lifesaver” for him.

“I’ve always taken photographs but around 17 years ago I hurt myself in an accident and could no longer participate in sport. Photography became my passion. Now I participate in everything through the camera.

“I have a great time taking photos for local groups, especially for Woolgoolga United FC. I also went out on the boat with Marine Rescue once, that was wonderful, got some terrific photos that day.”

Photo Robert Watkins .
While Wally’s stamina and enthusiasm never seem to falter his camera has seen better days.

“It’s a Canon700D which is quite a few years old. The lenses don’t talk to the camera anymore and I’ve dropped it on the rocks a few times, it’s hanging in but I don’t know for how long.”

A couple of friends have set up a Go Fund Me page to get Wally a new camera. As he attends so many events in the area, taking thousands of photographs and freely sharing his quality work, his friends are hoping local clubs and residents might throw a few dollars into the kitty. The aim is to raise $1000 for a new camera so he can continue as an “unofficial historian”.

“I was quite surprised and humbled to hear they had organised something like that,” Wally said.

If you’d like to help out go www.gofundme.com and search ‘A new camera for Robert’

Coffs Coast Advocate

