WHERE'S GREG? Police confident locals have cold case answers

WHERE'S GREG? Maryborough man Greg Armstrong was last seen in the CBD on the morning of May 7, 1997.

HOMICIDE detectives say they are confident someone here holds the key to solving a 21-year-old cold case.

This is after a team returned to the region to carry out "targeted" inquiries in the suspected murder of Greg Armstrong.

The 30-year-old was last seen outside a Commonwealth Bank ATM in Adelaide St, Maryborough on May 7, 1997.

Exhaustive investigations interstate, including in Victoria where Mr Armstrong had previously lived, have led police back to the Fraser Coast and Bundaberg regions.

Speaking to reporters at the Hervey Bay Police Station yesterday, Homicide Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Knight said officers wanted to speak with anyone who may have valuable information.

A reward of $250,000 is offered for information which leads to a conviction.

"We are confident that there are people in this area who have the answers," Snr Sgt Knight said.

"I suspect that there are people who may have previously been unwilling to speak with police and that given the passage of time, may now be willing to support this investigation.

"We have very strong opinions that relationships change, loyalties change, people change."

The reward further offers an opportunity for indemnity against prosecution for any accomplice, not being the person who actually committed the murder, who first gives information leading to a conviction.

Greg worked as a painter and has a brother named Mark who resides in Victoria.

He was reported missing by his landlord, having relocated to Maryborough from Beaufort in Victoria about a year before he disappeared.

His body has never been found.

In March 2005, state coroner Michael Barnes found Greg was likely murdered by a drug associate in a forest near Maryborough.

In May 2006, police received new information that led them to search the Tuan Forest.

But, they found nothing.

"If somebody is charged with this, and his body is not recovered, it adds a whole new dimension," Snr Sgt Knight said

The investigation will continue in the Hervey Bay region until all opportunities to advance it have been exhausted.

The visiting detectives who have been deployed to the region specifically for the investigation are working in conjunction with the Wide Bay Criminal Investigation Branch.

If you have any information and would like to speak to police, call Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.