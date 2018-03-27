Where you should have bought a home 10 years ago

PRICE RISE: House prices in Corindi Beach have more than doubled since 2008.

Do you look at property prices today on the Coffs Coast and think "if only I'd bought there 10 years ago”?

While the region's property prices have increased substantially across the board during the past decade, there are some star performers where prices have growth by more than $200,000.

While there are some suburbs you might expect to be the big movers, others may surprise.

1. Corindi Beach - 110%

House prices in Corindi Beach have more than doubled in 10 years.

While the median house price there is an affordable $490,000, in 2008 it was a mere $230,000. The increase represents a price difference of 113 per cent.

2. Bonville - 76.4%

If you had bought a home in Bonville in 2008 you would have purchased a property around the median price of just $385,250.

Today the median house price in this mostly rural enclave is $679,500 - a rise of 76.4 per cent.

This means if your house earned a salary, it would be making almost $30,000 per year.

3. Sandy Beach - 71.2%

Sandy Beach has one of the more affordable median house prices on the Coffs Coast at $475,000, but that figure has increased by $197,500 in the past decade.

The figure represents a 71.2 per cent rise in prices, largely driven by new housing in the area and the increasing popularity of the beachside streets.

4. Bellingen - 68.6%

Bellingen has long been a favourite of city folk making a tree-change, as well as locals who love the vibrant village and rural ambience.

Ten years ago the median house price in Bellingen was just $302,500, today it's $510,000 which represents a rise of 68.6 per cent.

5. Woolgoolga - 60%

Woopi has always been a favourite with locals, and it's reputation further afield is growing fast.

House prices in Woolgoogla have increased by 60 per cent in ten years; back in 2008 the median price was $355,000, today it's a strong $570,000.

While there are plenty of success stories across the Coffs Coast, it becomes harder to pick which areas will be the future growth hotspots. But Chief Economist at REA Group, Nerida Conisbee said there were some features to look out for such as access to shopping and schools.

"If you are in a suburb with these characteristics, they will tend to do better than those without. Surprisingly, it isn't always premium suburbs that have the most potential for growth. Often it is places that attract a lot of young people as they tend to improve the housing stock, as well as lift demand for better retail and schools.”