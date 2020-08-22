Here's where to watch the Horn versus Tszyu boxing match

KAYO and Foxtel are set to crush the nation’s cabin fever with Jeff Horn and Tim Tszyu’s Rumble on the Reef next week.

Exclusive: Next week's boxing bonanza just got better with sports fans now able to watch the biggest boxing event of the year on KAYO as well as Foxtel's Main Event Channel.

Border closures can't touch this epic NSW v QLD origin battle for the ages between Jeff Horn and Tim Tszyu - especially not from the comfort of the couch.

"We're pumped to be able to bring this hugely anticipated fight … to fans to stream across the country," said Kayo Sports Executive Director, Ant Hearne.

"More Aussies, particularly those in Victoria who are in lockdown and can't get to a venue to watch, can now access the fight."

Horn and Tszyu face off for Rumble on the Reef on August 26 at Townsville's Country Bank Stadium.

Jeff Horn will fight Tim Tszyu in Townsville on August 26. Picture: Getty Images

Horn is backing his unpredictable style to upset Tszyu's classic second-generation technique, but the son of Kostya - the former world champion - rates his own fearsome, fast hands.

"Tim has definitely got the ability - whether he's got it now or not is … the question I'm going to be asking," Horn said.

"At a difficult time when many people are in lockdown and unable to leave home or travel to watch the fight ringside or with mates, with Kayo and Foxtel we are able to do this for the fans and bring the fight into people's homes instead."

Tszyu said he hopes to unleash the beast within.

"I've got a lot hanging on this and a lot to prove. Hopefully this fight brings something different than just skills.

"I was at the Horn-Pacquiao fight and as soon as it finished, I looked at my manager to 'make this happen' - three years later, here we are."

Boxer Tim Tszyu gets ready for a session at Sanctum Forge Boxing Gym in Burleigh Heads ahead of his fight against Jeff Horn. Picture: Adam Head

Tuning in to the fight will be Australian Women's cricketer Beth Mooney.

The World Cup-winning super bat is one heavy hitter with new interest in the sweet science. Primed to knock out New Zealand in Australia's limited-overs series next month, Mooney and her Queensland teammates are finessing their footwork with Commonwealth Games featherweight gold medallist Skye Nicolson.

"Skye has been coming in to teach us boxing techniques and I have so much more respect for boxers," Mooney said.

"She looks at the movement patterns between our feet and hands and it's really quite challenging."

Australian Women's cricket player Beth Mooney and Commonwealth Games featherweight gold medallist Skye Nicolson. Picture: Annette Dew

Mooney said she'll tune into Townsville for technical tips.

"Now I know that it's not just about two people getting in the ring to rip each other's heads off."

"There's so much strategy. They would have watched so much video on each other and have a game plan."

And the teammate most likely to dominate inside a ring? Mooney nominated Australian teammate Delissa Kimmince.

