Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

Where to find thousands of angels today

by Talisa Eley
22nd Nov 2019 8:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT may still be early, but more than a thousand people are preparing to break a record on the Gold Coast this morning.

The Gold Coast is hoping to break a world record for having the most people making "sand angels" - the beach version of a snow angel - at one time on Broadbeach's Kurrawa Beach.

The title is currently help by a town in Michigan, USA at 1387 people.

The Gold Coast is hoping to attract 1500 this morning.

 

Mayor Tom Tate gets ready for the record-breaking attempt with (from bottom left clockwise), Mia Coates,10, Olivia Waters, 10, Luka Glen, 6, Tara Reid, 11, and Amber Waters, 10. Picture: Glenn Hampson
Mayor Tom Tate gets ready for the record-breaking attempt with (from bottom left clockwise), Mia Coates,10, Olivia Waters, 10, Luka Glen, 6, Tara Reid, 11, and Amber Waters, 10. Picture: Glenn Hampson

 

Registration kicked off at 6am with the world record attempt at 6.40am.

By 6.10am 900 people had already signed up.

The event is being used as a fundraiser for drought relief.

Drought Angels director and co-founder Tash Johnston said it was touching to see the beach come together and give a helping hand to the bush.

"Donations on the day will help us keep our Aussie farmers on their land, support their families and our rural communities during hardship," she said.

"Every dollar and angel counts, so come down on the day and be someone's angel."

102.9 Hot Tomato and Channel 9's Today Show are broadcasting live from the beach.

More Stories

gold coast sand angel world record attempt

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        More refugees headed for regions

        premium_icon More refugees headed for regions

        News The Federal Government will today release a review into Australia’s refugee and humanitarian program and its response will lead to a shake-up of the system.

        ‘It’s ruined me’: Teacher innocent of sexual touching claims

        premium_icon ‘It’s ruined me’: Teacher innocent of sexual touching claims

        News “I was wrongly accused from the very start. It has made me completely lose faith in...

        Mega fire unprecedented for Coffs region

        premium_icon Mega fire unprecedented for Coffs region

        News We've put the mega fire in perspective.

        RISING RENEGADE: Leeson relishing role with WBBL side

        premium_icon RISING RENEGADE: Leeson relishing role with WBBL side

        Cricket Leeson’s chances were few and far between at the Sydney Sixers but a move to the...