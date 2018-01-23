Menu
Login
News

Where to find the cheapest fuel on the Coffs Coast?

On the hunt for cheap today on the Coffs Coast today?
On the hunt for cheap today on the Coffs Coast today? Mike Knott BUN221217FUEL4

FUEL prices have dropped slightly on the Coffs Coast with a fall in oil prices, but we are yet to see the price of unleaded fuel fall under $1.30 a litre like Sydney motorists have this week.

Around the city and United service stations on Harbour Dr and the Pacific Highway are today offering the cheapest ethanol 94 blends for 135.9 cents per litre.

The Puma servo on Orlando St was the next cheapest at 136.9 cents per litre.

The two United service stations also offered the best prices for unleaded 91 blends at 137.9 cents per litre along with the independent service station on Ocean Parade.

The Jetty and city centre United service stations were offering the cheapest prices for diesel of 134.9 cents per a litre ahead of the Bailey Centre Liberty at 136.9.

To track down the cheapest fuel see the NSW Government's Fuel Check website or smart phone app.

Topics:  bowser prices coffs coast coffs harbour diesel fuel petrol prices service stations

Coffs Coast Advocate
Police draw firearms to arrest men after pursuit and crash

Police draw firearms to arrest men after pursuit and crash

A DRAMATIC scene in Coffs Harbour this afternoon saw a vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway after a police pursuit.

$2-million is the new luxury benchmark

This Urunga property was the highest achieving sale in the region in 2017 at $2.25-million

Big prices being achieved in high-end market

Free flu shots for all children under 5

All children under the age of five will be eligible for a free flu vaccine. Picture: iStock

ALL children under five in NSW will be eligible for a free flu vaccine this...

Tremors continue to rock the Coffs Coast

A number of minor earthquakes have rocked the Coffs Coast this morning.

Five days of earthquakes and tremors on the Coffs Coast.

Local Partners