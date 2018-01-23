Where to find the cheapest fuel on the Coffs Coast?

On the hunt for cheap today on the Coffs Coast today?

On the hunt for cheap today on the Coffs Coast today? Mike Knott BUN221217FUEL4

FUEL prices have dropped slightly on the Coffs Coast with a fall in oil prices, but we are yet to see the price of unleaded fuel fall under $1.30 a litre like Sydney motorists have this week.

Around the city and United service stations on Harbour Dr and the Pacific Highway are today offering the cheapest ethanol 94 blends for 135.9 cents per litre.

The Puma servo on Orlando St was the next cheapest at 136.9 cents per litre.

The two United service stations also offered the best prices for unleaded 91 blends at 137.9 cents per litre along with the independent service station on Ocean Parade.

The Jetty and city centre United service stations were offering the cheapest prices for diesel of 134.9 cents per a litre ahead of the Bailey Centre Liberty at 136.9.

To track down the cheapest fuel see the NSW Government's Fuel Check website or smart phone app.