Where to find the cheapest fuel on the Coffs Coast

ADVOCATE readers have for decades questioned the disparity in fuel prices between Coffs Harbour and many other regional NSW cities.

How far flung servos at places like Broken Hill have recorded cheaper bowser prices than Coffs Harbour halfway between Brisbane and Sydney has been a regular question we've fielded in the newsroom.

Hopefully to help you fill up where the fuel is cheapest we will be regularly checking in on the stated prices across Coffs Harbour servos between now and February.

We have high hopes the prices being stated online reflect the actual billboard prices, but we'll also be checking in on that and would appreciate if you could do the same and provide us with price comparison feedback to what you are paying and what fuel apps say the best daily prices are around Coffs.

Afterall, it's been found petrol prices did not change at 600 service stations across NSW for a month or more if the NSW Government's FuelCheck website is to be believed.

The $300,000 website launched in August last year to give "accurate, reliable, real-time information" about fuel prices.

But doubts about data being pumped through the site are growing with 1680 price mismatches between the bowser and FuelCheck reported.

While 18 fines were issued to stations for not updating prices between August and early October, there are 2235 service stations in NSW.

"The fact that about 30 per cent of stations are not updating prices regularly, the NSW Government's claim that Fuel Check is providing real-time information for all retail sites in the state appears dubious at best," Australasian Convenience and Petroleum Marketers Association CEO Mark McKenzie said.

"Put simply, the whole thing is a sham and is not supported by sufficient resources," Mr McKenzie said.

What FuelCheck is reporting for Coffs Harbour:

Ethanol E10 blends:

(Top 5 cheapest prices according to Fuel Check)

1: Caltex Coffs Harbour 136.9

Cnr Pacific Hwy & Halls Rd, Coffs Harbour NSW 2450

2: BP Coffs Harbour 136.9

380 Pacific Hwy, Coffs Harbour NSW 2450

3: Puma Energy 136.9

1 Orlando Street, Coffs Harbour NSW 2450

4: Caltex Toormina 136.9

2 Minorca Pl Cnr Toormina Rd, Toormina NSW 2452

5:United Petroleum Coffs Harbour 137.7

316 Harbour Drive, Coffs Harbour NSW 2450

Fuel price analysis from PetrolSpy.com.au Petrol Spy.

Premium 98

1: Independent Coffs Harbour 146.5

33 Ocean Parade, Coffs Harbour NSW 2450

2: BP Coffs Harbour 156.9

380 Pacific Hwy, Coffs Harbour NSW 2450

3: BP Boambee 156.9

601 Pacific Hwy, Boambee NSW 2450

4: United Petroleum Coffs Harbour 157.7

316 Harbour Drive, Coffs Harbour NSW 2450

5: United Petroleum Coffs Central 157.7

165 Pacific Highway, Coffs Central NSW 2450

Diesel

1: United Petroleum Coffs Harbour 131.7

316 Harbour Drive, Coffs Harbour NSW 2450

2: United Petroleum Coffs Central 131.7

165 Pacific Highway, Coffs Central NSW 2450

3: Independent Sapphire Beach 131.9

96 Solitary Islands, Sapphire Beach NSW 2450

4:Independent Bonville 132.9

340 Pine Creek Way, Bonville NSW 2450

5: Liberty Coffs Harbour 133.9

150 Pacific Highway, Coffs Harbour NSW 2450