Where to find the best Christmas lights on the Coffs Coast
YOU know Christmas is almost here when the kids’ faces are beaming under the glow of a stunning Christmas lights displays.
Advocate readers have called out for a list of the best light displays on the Coffs Coast so we put it to our social media audience and how they have delivered.
From Griswold-style rows of fairy lights stuck to the roof to front yard blow-up Santa decorations and modern solar powered LED light shows, here’s where you will find the best displays around town and across the coast.
Thumbs Up to Coffsforkids. com.au who came to the party with a wealth of local knowledge.
Coffs Harbour
Bray St, Coffs Harbour
Honeyeater Way, Coffs
60 Mackays Rd, Coffs
Mavis St, Coffs Harbour
Francis St, Coffs Harbour
Gundagai St, Coffs Harbour
Bailey Ave, Coffs Harbour
Mathie St, Coffs Harbour
Jarrah Court, Coffs Harbour
Masonry Street, Coffs
10 Griffith Ave, West Coffs
Coriedale Dr, West Coffs
Adelines Way, West Coffs
Cottonwood Cres, West Coffs
Rosalee Close, West Coffs
Goodenough Tce, West Coffs
Merino Dr, West Coffs
62 Combine St, West Coffs
Woodland Hill Dr, West Coffs
Sand Street, North Boambee
Mawson Cl, North Boambee
7 Logwood Place Thompsons Rd
Eyre Rd, North Boambee Valley
Mikinos St, North Boambee
Toormina Sawtell
Bangalee Cres, Toormina
Linden Ave, Toormina
Tucker Close, Toormina
Illaboo Cres, Toormina
Bower Cres Toormina
Ibis Drive, Toormina
Bradbury Close, Toormina
Dolphin Dr, Toormina
29 and 33 Royal Palm Dr, Sawtell
Boambee East,
Bonville and Urunga
Lorikeet Dr at the cross
of Lady Belmore Dr
Wagtail Close, Boambee East
29 Berkeley Dr, Bonville
Mimiwali Dr, Bonville
Bronzewing place, Boambee East
Kearn Close, Boambee East
Sandpiper Cres, Boambee East
130 Lindsays Rd, Boambee
Lorikeet Dr, Boambee East
Kestrel Pl, Boambee East
Panorama Pde, Urunga
Northern Beaches
37 Emerald Heights Dr,
Emerald Heights
Ascot Close Korora
Tidal Estate, Moonee
Sunshine Circuit, Emerald Beach
Emerald Heights Dr, Emerald
Heights
Matthews Pde, Corindi
Saltwater Cres, Corindi
Corindi Park Dr, Corindi
Sare St, Woolgoolga
Dalgety Street, Woolgoolga
Turpentine Ave, Sandy Beach
Seabeach Street, Sandy Beach
Maple Rd, Sandy Beach
20 Arrawarra Rd, Arrawarra
16 Sare St, Woolgoolga
Orara Valley
70 Coramba St Glenreagh
10 Mount Bishop Rd, Karangi