Where to find the best Christmas lights on the Coffs Coast

Here's where to find the best Christmas lights displays on the Coffs Coast.

YOU know Christmas is almost here when the kids’ faces are beaming under the glow of a stunning Christmas lights displays.

Advocate readers have called out for a list of the best light displays on the Coffs Coast so we put it to our social media audience and how they have delivered.

From Griswold-style rows of fairy lights stuck to the roof to front yard blow-up Santa decorations and modern solar powered LED light shows, here’s where you will find the best displays around town and across the coast.

Thumbs Up to Coffsforkids. com.au who came to the party with a wealth of local knowledge.

Coffs Harbour

Bray St, Coffs Harbour

Honeyeater Way, Coffs

60 Mackays Rd, Coffs

Mavis St, Coffs Harbour

Francis St, Coffs Harbour

Gundagai St, Coffs Harbour

Bailey Ave, Coffs Harbour

Mathie St, Coffs Harbour

Jarrah Court, Coffs Harbour

Masonry Street, Coffs

10 Griffith Ave, West Coffs

Coriedale Dr, West Coffs

Adelines Way, West Coffs

Cottonwood Cres, West Coffs

Rosalee Close, West Coffs

Goodenough Tce, West Coffs

Merino Dr, West Coffs

62 Combine St, West Coffs

Woodland Hill Dr, West Coffs

Sand Street, North Boambee

Mawson Cl, North Boambee

7 Logwood Place Thompsons Rd

Eyre Rd, North Boambee Valley

Mikinos St, North Boambee





Toormina Sawtell

Bangalee Cres, Toormina

Linden Ave, Toormina

Tucker Close, Toormina

Illaboo Cres, Toormina

Bower Cres Toormina

Ibis Drive, Toormina

Bradbury Close, Toormina

Dolphin Dr, Toormina

29 and 33 Royal Palm Dr, Sawtell

Boambee East,

Bonville and Urunga

Lorikeet Dr at the cross

of Lady Belmore Dr

Wagtail Close, Boambee East

29 Berkeley Dr, Bonville

Mimiwali Dr, Bonville

Bronzewing place, Boambee East

Kearn Close, Boambee East

Sandpiper Cres, Boambee East

130 Lindsays Rd, Boambee

Lorikeet Dr, Boambee East

Kestrel Pl, Boambee East

Panorama Pde, Urunga

Northern Beaches

37 Emerald Heights Dr,

Emerald Heights

Ascot Close Korora

Tidal Estate, Moonee

Sunshine Circuit, Emerald Beach

Emerald Heights Dr, Emerald

Heights

Matthews Pde, Corindi

Saltwater Cres, Corindi

Corindi Park Dr, Corindi

Sare St, Woolgoolga

Dalgety Street, Woolgoolga

Turpentine Ave, Sandy Beach

Seabeach Street, Sandy Beach

Maple Rd, Sandy Beach

20 Arrawarra Rd, Arrawarra

16 Sare St, Woolgoolga

Orara Valley

70 Coramba St Glenreagh

10 Mount Bishop Rd, Karangi