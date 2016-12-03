Where there's a will, there's $75,000 for orphanage

A man has left a third of his $232,000 estate to the Grafton orphanage.

THE St Joseph's Cowper children's home has been bequeathed about $75,000 to continue providing care to orphans.

Brian Johnstone wrote his will in 1994 and died in August 2013, leaving $232,000 to be evenly split between the Grafton orphanage, BoysTown Beaudesert and a third unnamed person.

The will's trustee Matthew John Riley applied to the NSW Supreme Court to leave one third to St Joseph's Cowper Limited, since the organisation had been incorporated and undergone a slight name change.

Justice James Stevenson agreed the children's home, run by the Diocese of Lismore, was the rightful recipient.

He ordered the costs of application be paid from Mr Johnstone's estate.

