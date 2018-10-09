Where kids as young as 14 are hooked on ice

CHILDREN as young as 14 in a southeast Queensland suburb are becoming hooked on ice, some at the hands of their own parents.

It comes as testing on the sewage of Queenslanders shows ice usage is increasing, while use of heroin, cocaine and ecstasy has decreased.

The Logan Child Protection Investigation Unit has seen a 10 per cent increase in methamphetamine cases this year and has launched an operation to reduce the devastating impact of ice on children.

Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Fletcher said some children were so high they had not slept for three days and parents were even supplying their own kids with drugs.

"We've noticed there is an increase in ice usage in younger people which is very alarming," he said.

"They're frying their brains basically."

An Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission report has revealed sewage testing in 23 countries around the world identified Australians as the second highest users of the four most common illegal stimulant drugs.

Only American druggies snort, smoke and swallow more ice, speed, ecstasy and cocaine than Australian addicts. The report, released today, also found Queenslanders are consuming more of the deadly drug fentanyl.

It contains the results of secret wastewater testing of urine and faeces of more than 12.8 million Australians at the inlets of 47 unidentified sewage treatment plants around the nation.

ACIC chief executive Mike Phelan said police, health and other agencies used the wastewater testing results to shape their responses to the demand and supply side of Australia's huge illicit drug problem.

"We estimate that 1.27 tonnes of methylamphetamine (mainly in its crystal form, known as ice) is consumed in Queensland each year, as well as 323kg of cocaine, 223g of MDMA (ecstasy) and 75kg of heroin," he said.

Australians are ninth on the world list of biggest drinkers, with 15 litres of alcohol a day per 1000 people.