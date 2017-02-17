Where is this man?

Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a man wanted by virtue of an arrest warrant in Kempsey. William Morris.

The 28-year-old man William Morris, also know as 'Willy Wonka' is wanted for several serious offences in the Kempsey area.

He is described as being Aboriginal in appearance, about 186cm tall with a medium build and black hair and brown eyes.

William is believed to frequent the Kempsey, Port Macquarie, Coffs Harbour and Taree areas.

Anyone who sees William Morris is advised not to approach him.

If seen, contact Kempsey police on (02) 6561 6199 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/

