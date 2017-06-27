20°
News

Where is the newest property hotspot?

Melissa Martin
| 27th Jun 2017 10:30 AM
Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

IT'S no secret that Sawtell is one of the hottest property locations on the Coffs Coast; but things are heating up even more with a game changing new development now under construction.

Rockpool is a 15 apartment complex on First Avenue, being built and developed by Henman Constructions.

While initial site works are under way, the apartments are already being snapped up by eager buyers.

Real Estate Coffs Harbour's Barry France is selling the apartments off the plan, and seven have exchanged already.

"The apartments were offered to locals first because they'd showed interest during the two year planning process. Many of the buyers are planning it as a place to retire; they love that it's one level living, you get the lift form the carpark to your unit level and you can walk out the front door along First Avenue to get whatever you need from the butcher or green grocer, and the beach is only 130 metres from the building.”

The complex is a mix of one, two and three bedroom apartments ranging in price from $630,000 to $1.2 million.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The striking design by Jim Booth from Casa Koala Architecture pays homage to the building's location amid the heritage of First Avenue.

"The design is sympathetic to the heritage feeling of the building next door,” Mr France said.

The bricks on the facade are recycled bricks selected and sourced to blend in with 60s style brick of the neighbouring building and the skillion roof being used also depicts that 1960s era.”

Rockpool is the first multi-residential development seen in Sawtell's heart in 14 years and Mr France said it could be the last we see for some time.

"It comes down to the availability of suitable development sites; this is on the very end of the business zoning, after that it's down to standard residential zoning.”

The development is expected to be completed by July 2018.

While the site is under construction, a visual display showing what the building will look like and its floorplans will be on show outside the site during this weekend's Keen's Sawtell Chilli Festival.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  barry france hot property real estate real estate coffs harbour sawtell

Just In

Great things happen to good people

Great things happen to good people

What's got the Coffs Coast talking?

Meat tray thief gets a grilling in court after pursuit

COURT GRILLING: David Noel Moore, 28, pleaded guilty to five charges in Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday.

Man who stole nine meat trays given a hefty jail sentence

On your toes . . .

Beauty of ballet comes to town

GREENSHIELDS: Group needs to make welfare a priority

Former NRL player Clint Greenshields (right) alongside Grafton Ghosts captain coach and good friend Danny Wicks.

Greenshields opens up about perceived lack of player welfare in bush

Local Partners

'BIG MISTAKE': Caravan owners forced to leave

RADIO personality Neil Marks said he believes the NSW Crown Holiday Park Trust have made a mistake when it comes to the eviction of caravan park tenants.

Backyard treasures to be found

Better Homes and Garden presenter Tara Dennis with Bangalow Exchange Design Gallery Director Paula Bannan.

Better Home and Gardens in the Northern Rivers

Challenge for cyclists of all levels and ages

This year's C.ex McDonald's Cycle Challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6. You can ride in the the 10km family ride, 20km, 40km, 60km, or the 100km challenge.

This year's cycle challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

MasterChef: Fish fry feast too much for Ipswich cook

NICOLE Stevenson narrowly misses out on MasterChef's Top 10 but local dad Ben Ungermann makes the cut.

Thor on holiday: Chris Hemsworth is here!

If you didn't know who he was - you'd think he was a local

Nintendo set to release the Super NES Classic Edition

Nintendo is releasing a miniature version of their Super NES console

Brad and Sienna spotted ‘holding hands’

Brad Pitt has been spotted at Glastonbury.

ACTORS were seen together at the Glastonbury festival.

Big Brother winner Reggie Bird could end up homeless

BACK in 2003 she won the third season of Big Brother Australia, pocketing $250,000 for her win — but Reggie Bird’s life has been far from easy since then.

The reality star makes a heartbreaking confession

Sunday sesh with McKenzie boys

Check out these guys playing the Hoey Moey on Sunday, July 2.

Schapelle Corby's Bali boyfriend 'lonely' now she's free

“I really hope we can see each other again in the future."

Fabulous 5 bedroom family home...

51 Cavanba Road, Toormina 2452

House 5 3 2 $595,000 ...

On offer is a beautifully presented family home, boasting 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms (including ensuite) and multiple living areas. Ideal for entertaining the large...

Two homes, one title...

217 Sawtell Road, Toormina 2452

House 5 2 1 $595,000 ...

It is rare to find two homes on the one block of land and still have a super large yard area. This property would be ideal for extended family, live in one home...

A One-of-a-Kind Slice of Bali Paradise

3 Golden Penda Drive, Corindi Beach 2456

House 3 3 3 $675,000 ...

All-embracing luxury meets heart-warming retreat in this unique resort-inspired domain, nestled behind a sleek faade that blends contemporary lines and premium...

Potential plus!...

170 Beryl Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $349,000 ...

Private 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in sought after location. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout with original kitchen and bathroom. Large rear deck with lovely...

Impressive family entertainer in tranquil Lake Russell Estate

27 Skinner Close, Emerald Beach 2456

House 3 2 4 $699,000

Offering the combination of tranquillity, privacy, usable land and the security of neighbours, this property is a very rare find. Located in the ever popular Lake...

&quot;4 Bedrooms On A Budget&quot;

14 Dewing Cl, Toormina 2452

House 4 1 1 $399,000

This is a great home for investors and first home buyers! Situated in a quiet & convenient cul de sac, this home features 4 bedrooms, (3 include built in robes), ...

Affordable 3 bedroom home...

5a Koel Place, Boambee East 2452

House 3 1 1 $397,000

If that affordable three bedroom home has so far escaped you, look no further! This home on 771m2 (approx.) block has a good size rear yard and is fenced for...

A gem within Moonee Beach

80 Stockmans Drive, Moonee Beach 2450

House 4 2 2 $649,000

Perfectly positioned within 'Forest Glen Estate' this property offers privacy, space, and a peaceful lifestyle all within 15 minutes of the Coffs Harbour CBD. This...

Sawtell Gardens

Lots 1-14 Rutland Street, Bonville 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $239,000 ...

This exciting boutique subdivision is located in the prestigious Sawtell Gardens Estate and will offer some of the largest suburban residential land sites...

Great investment close to CBD...

2/24 Azalea Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 4 2 2 $409,000 ...

With high demand for property within an easy, level walking distance to the CBD, this four-bedroom townhouse is well worth an inspection. Other than the central...

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

House build hits the spot

Owner Libby Parish from Thora commissioned licensed builder Cormac McMullan, of Cormac & Co to build her a two bedroom, one bathroom house with a skillion roof.

Is this the answer to affordable housing on the Coffs Coast?

Major German supermarket set to open in southeast Queensland

German supermarket giant Kaufland is understood to have approached southeast Queensland councils about a possible distribution centre, which would kickstart the establishment of new supermarkets.

Supermarket giant Kaufland has its eyes firmly on Queensland.

Woolgoolga home is LJ Hooker agent David Tompkins' pick of the week

A character filled home with views

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!