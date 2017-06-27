Where is the newest property hotspot?

IT'S no secret that Sawtell is one of the hottest property locations on the Coffs Coast; but things are heating up even more with a game changing new development now under construction.

Rockpool is a 15 apartment complex on First Avenue, being built and developed by Henman Constructions.

While initial site works are under way, the apartments are already being snapped up by eager buyers.

Real Estate Coffs Harbour's Barry France is selling the apartments off the plan, and seven have exchanged already.

"The apartments were offered to locals first because they'd showed interest during the two year planning process. Many of the buyers are planning it as a place to retire; they love that it's one level living, you get the lift form the carpark to your unit level and you can walk out the front door along First Avenue to get whatever you need from the butcher or green grocer, and the beach is only 130 metres from the building.”

The complex is a mix of one, two and three bedroom apartments ranging in price from $630,000 to $1.2 million.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The striking design by Jim Booth from Casa Koala Architecture pays homage to the building's location amid the heritage of First Avenue.

"The design is sympathetic to the heritage feeling of the building next door,” Mr France said.

The bricks on the facade are recycled bricks selected and sourced to blend in with 60s style brick of the neighbouring building and the skillion roof being used also depicts that 1960s era.”

Rockpool is the first multi-residential development seen in Sawtell's heart in 14 years and Mr France said it could be the last we see for some time.

"It comes down to the availability of suitable development sites; this is on the very end of the business zoning, after that it's down to standard residential zoning.”

The development is expected to be completed by July 2018.

While the site is under construction, a visual display showing what the building will look like and its floorplans will be on show outside the site during this weekend's Keen's Sawtell Chilli Festival.