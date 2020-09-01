Where is Rocky the Nana Glen Cocky ?

HIS fans have been reassured - Rocky the Nana Glen Cocky is just searching for a mate.

The celebrity bird has over 550 followers on his Facebook page, but in recent days there's been questions asked in relation to his whereabouts.

'OK then. I'll be the one to ask. Has anyone heard or seen Rocky in the last week or so?' posted Terry Wilson.

'Hi folks, has Rocky visited anyone recently? Haven't seen him for quite a while,' wrote Joy Leach.

But Myka Mallison has reassured the community that he is doing what all birds do at this time of the year - looking for love.

Over the years she's trained many pet birds, and in April 2016 Rocky came her way.

She taught him how to find food and water and fly free around her property.

Over the years he spent less and less time at her place and more time visiting neighbours charming them with his friendly ways.

Nana Glen celebrity Rocky the Cocky.

"I started seeing posts and being tagged in posts about a 'lost bird' so I had to start telling people and getting the word out that he's not lost."

People take to the page to share photos of their close encounters with Rocky.

"It makes me so happy to see all the lives Rocky is touching and makes me smile every day to see the posts."

But now, with these posts turning from joy to concern, Myka has reassured his friends that there's nothing to worry about.

Rocky the Nana Glen Cocky with Myka Mallison.

"About three weeks ago rocky came home and he became very protective of me.

"He wouldn't let my partner or my dog near me so I had to just ignore him. I ignored him for a whole week until he finally got frustrated with me enough he buggered off."

Not a lot has been seen of him in the past few weeks but Myka reports he is highly hormonal right now as it is breeding season.

"Cockies are like small people. When they don't get what they want they can throw tantrums so I have a feeling he's a little cross right now that I won't or can't fulfil his needs and he's looking for someone (hopefully another cocky) who can."

So Myka isn't worried, in fact she's happy for Rocky. She wants him to become less dependant on her and, who knows, there could be a chance he has found the one.

"He has been spotted out and about with other white cockies."