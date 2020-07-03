Where Epstein ‘pimp’ hid from police

For almost a year she has been described as the world's most wanted woman, with reported sightings in France to the Caribbean to Los Angeles.

But with her arrest early on Thursday (local time) in a rural town in New Hampshire, authorities offered new detail of just where Ghislaine Maxwell has been laying low.

The accused madam for notorious billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, Maxwell faces a potential 35-year jail term if convicted of procuring underage victims as young as 14 years old.

A court filing in the Southern District of New York said she was arrested at a 63-hectare property at Bradford, New Hampshire, which is 1.5 hours from Boston and a four-hour drive to either New York or Montreal, Canada.

Property records reveal there is just one lot of the size in Bradford, and it was purchased by a shell company in December for $A1.55 million.

"The defendant appears to have been hiding on a [63 hectare] property acquired in an all-cash purchase in December 2019 (through a carefully anonymised LLC) in Bradford, New Hampshire, an area to which she has no other known connections," said the court filing by Manhattan federal prosecutors.

The timber home was described online by its selling agent as "an amazing retreat for the nature lover who also wants total privacy".

The agency could not be reached for comment, but US network CNBC reported that the realtor had not known the identity of the new owner when it was purchased.

"I assumed it was a famous actress," the agent reportedly said.

"Never met her, never saw her."

The house in New Hampshire where Ghislaine Maxwell, alleged accomplice of Jeffrey Epstein, was reportedly staying. Picture: Supplied

The "gorgeous property" to which FBI Assistant Director Bill Sweeney said Maxwell had "slithered away to" shortly before her arrest is on East Washington Rd, near a picturesque lake.

"From every room there are views of the Mt Sunapee foothills to the west," the description says of the property.

"From the covered front porch, enter the great room with a floor to ceiling fieldstone fireplace, cathedral ceiling, and a spectacular chandelier, a wall of glass frames a stunning southwestern view beyond the stone patio.

"The materials and craftsmanship are the finest."

The FBI described the home as one of "luxury" and "privilege", saying they had been "keeping tabs" on Maxwell's location.

Ghislaine Maxwell is accused of grooming underage girls for the late billionaire Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: Getty Images

The realtor described an array of attractions in the "open concept home with first floor master suite, large walk in closet, fieldstone fireplace, window seat and a large master bath with soaking tub, walk in shower and double vanity".

The gourmet kitchen has "extensive cherry cabinetry, Viking 6 burner stove, 2 Wolf ovens, Sub Zero fridge and breakfast bar and extensive counter space, 2 walls of windows lookout over the massive perennial gardens and waterfall".

The property also offered: "a cozy den, large dining area, wonderful laundry room and mudroom, partially finished basement, guest room suite and loft office guest room complete the floor plan".

Outside, there were acres of forest and woods as well as a "fabulous barn for square dances and hoedowns!"

Originally published as Where Epstein 'pimp' hid from police