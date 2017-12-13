Where do locals earn an average of $1500 a week on Airbnb?

COFFS Harbour home owners have become savvy Airbnb hosts, with 557 active homes on the holiday letting site.

While 39per cent of the homes on offer in Coffs Harbour on the site are full-time rentals, the remaining 59per cent are only rented out for a smaller portion of the year, indicating there are plenty of home owners taking advantage of the new technology to make a little extra cash from their bricks and mortar.

According to AirDNA, which analyses data from Airbnb properties, around a third of Coffs Harbour properties are only available to rent for one to three months of the year, 27per cent for four to six months, 16per cent for seven to nine months.

The average nightly rate for an Airbnb property in the Coffs region is $142 per night, with an occupancy rate of 52per cent.

The Coffs Harbour city area has the highest number of rentals at 151, followed by Korora with 86, Sawtell with 71, Sapphire Beach with 53 and Emerald Beach with 41 active rentals.

The highest occupancy rates across the Coffs Harbour area's 19 regions went to some unexpected areas; Mullaway topped the occupancy rates at 88per cent, followed by Corindi Beach at 85per cent, next was Toormina rentals with an occupancy rates of 72per cent followed by Boambee East at 70per cent and in fifth place the Coffs Harbour city area at 65per cent.

The AirDNA data for popular Mullaway shows only 37per cent of homes rented via Airbnb there are full-time rentals and they attracted an average daily rate of $153.

The Bellingen area has some of the highest rates of full-time holiday rentals on Airbnb. There are 152 active rentals across the shire with an average daily rate of $120 and 42per cent occupancy rate.

In Gleniffer, 80per cent of homes on the site are full-time rentals, and in Bellingen itself 60 are rented year round.

Upper Orara was the third most popular in the region for full-time rentals at 50per cent, followed by Corindi Beach at 42per cent and Arrawarra and Coffs Harbour equal on 44per cent.

While the Coffs Harbour average nightly rental is $142, some of our suburbs are raking in much more than that.

Boambee boasts the highest average daily rate for Airbnb rentals at $226, well clear of its nearest rival, Upper Orara, where people pay an average of $175 a night. Woolgoolga has the third highest daily rate at $158, followed by Mullaway at $153 and Emerald Beach at $144.

With that sort of money on offer, it just may get you thinking about what your home could be worth while you're on holidays.