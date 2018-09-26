Where are the worst coverage areas on coast?

The government's is calling for resident to identify local mobile blackspots.

WITH the great divide so close to the coast here in Coffs we have all had the frustration of mobile calls dropping out or the blue wheel spinning endless on a web search.

To improve the mobile network and the Federal Government is planning the fourth round of funding for the Mobile Black Spot Program.

Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker has urged Mid North Coast communities living with mobile 'Black Spots' to take advantage of an opportunity to bid for federal funding that could solve their problem.

Mr Hartsuyker said any community seeking support should contact his office before October 10.

Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker. Trevor Veale

The Mobile Black Spot Program announced by Deputy Nationals Leader and Minister for Regional Communities Bridget McKenzie in June was developed by Mr Hartsuyker, when he was shadow Communications Minister to help regional communities achieve better mobile phone access.

He said after four years of the Coalition government and $220 million in funding the program was on track to deliver 867 mobile phone towers across Australia by the middle of next year.

"My plan was built around the need to improve mobile coverage for communities, emergency service response, and on transport links and I'm pleased that it has been such a great success, especially through bringing 21st century communication to thousands of people who were missing out," Mr Hartsuyker said.

"Minister McKenzie has continued the unbroken record of strong annual funding for the program since the Coalition took office in 2013."

Harry Bruce phone tower

He said while communities were big beneficiaries, there were also major benefits from improved communications for emergency service response measures, and for all road users.

"An ability for emergency services to be able to reach people via SMS messages, particularly relating to fire, but also in relation to flooding or any other form of natural disaster, is a crucial benefit flowing from filling in black spots," he said.

If you are interested in lodging an application under the Mobile Black Spot Program click here.

If your community wishes to apply for funding contact Mr Hartsuyker's office in Coffs Harbour on 6652 6233, or his Port Macquarie office on 6583 2075.