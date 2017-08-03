Where are the incentives for good, old, safe driving

REGARDING your article 'No excuses for it' Saturday July 29.

There are plenty of fines and penalties but no incentives to reward good driving behaviour.

Time for a new way new idea.

Andrew Killick

Can you help injured marsupials

WIRES would appreciate the donation of any elliot traps, joey stands, possum traps, possum boxes not currently in trees, as the possums and gliders, need 8 - 12 holes to live in, as protection, from predators) that people may have that they are not using.

Joey stands are for red necked and swamp wallabies, eastern grey kangaroos, elliot traps are for antechinuses trapping and release and possum traps are mostly used to trap possums with dermatitis and other illness for treatment.

These are all animals in this area from Scotts Head to Woolgoolga and Dorrigo.

They can be left at No. 34 Hardacre St, Coffs Harbour and we would greatly appreciate the help.

Alice Baker,

WIRES committee member.

Dutton and the homeless

IMAGINE that Peter Dutton has care of the homeless added to his super-ministry.

His first task is to deal with two groups of people, about 1000 in each.

The first group, call them the old and poor (OPs), have been removed from their homes to make way for a motorway. I don't want you here, says Dutton.

He finds temporary accommodation for them, promising them permanent digs in the future.

The second group are boat people ( BPs).

I don't want you here, namely Australia, Dutton says.

He finds temporary accommodation for them on a far flung island called Manus.

Like the OPs, he promises them permanent digs in the future.

He throws millions at governments around the world but none will take the bait. Nor can he find low cost housing for the OPs.

What can I do with these OPs and BPs, asks our caring Super-minister?

The BP problem, he concludes, can be easily solved.

I'll either send them back to their 'old homes' or I'll send them to a 'new home' in PNG.

They escaped their 'old home' for fear they would be killed. You won't be persecuted/killed now, Dutton assures them. Trust me, I know, I'm the Super-minister.

And anyone who has worked in PNG knows and the Manus refugees know that the BPs will be attacked/killed if they are sent there.

Whichever option Dutton forces the OPs to take, they will going to a dangerous place.

The option that Dutton is considering for the OPs is 'the streets'.

If you are old and poor, the streets are a very dangerous place, perhaps as dangerous as the places Dutton intends sending the boat people.

But would super-caring Dutton throw the OPs onto the streets?

Remember the quote by a Lord Mayor of London ' Governments treat their refugees as they would like to treat their citizens'. He intends putting our refugees in danger.

These are people his super-ministry has granted asylum in Australia.

They are as deserving of his 'care' as the OPs. If he is prepared to throw the BPs to the wolves, why wouldn't he do the same to the OPs?

Dr Michael Blockey, Scotts Head