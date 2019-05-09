Where and how to treat Mum this Mother's Day

The annual day of celebrating Mums around Australia is fast-approaching - in fact it's this Sunday for those playing at home.

If your mum deserves the world and the traditional bunch of flowers or glasshouse candle is no longer cutting it, perhaps a nice outing on the day is what you're after.

Here are some of the places, venues and businesses around Coffs helping to make you look good this Mother's Day.

The perfect outing

Beachstone Cafe'

SHARING a meal with Mum on Mother's Day is about creating treasured memories and enjoying a shared experience.

There is no better place to take your mum than Beachstone Cafe & Bar.

Make a toast to mum at The Planto

The Plantation Hotel

For Mother's Day, The Planto is open from 12pm with special a Mother's Day menu and desserts, and a free glass of wine or bubbles with every meal purchased for mums.

Or why not treat Mum to a cocktail from the amazing cocktail menu.

Opal Cove

All mums receive a complimentary glass of bubbles, and there will be free family photos for guests in Horizons Restaurant with a free photo booth from 8am-2pm.

Enjoy a full buffet breakfast; a two or three course lunch or a casual dinner and you can enter the draw to win mum an Ultimate Pamper Package featuring a one night stay at Opal Cove Resort, a buffet breakfast for two adults, and a mini Wildflower Healing Facial from the award winning team at Dreamtime Day Spa. The total prize value is over $350.

To add extra value this Mother's Day, Opal Cove Resort is offering a Mother's Day Escape Package from May 10 to 12, with a one night stay, buffet breakfast, and a bottle of wine for $160.

This package is for two adults, kids stay free and you only need to pay for their breakfast!

The Observatory

Holiday accommodation could be the answer.

Separate lodgings gives everyone their space and freedom, allowing for a family holiday without the pressure.

The Observatory apartments offers accommodation that is both stylish and affordable, with something to suit every traveller.

Surrounded by the unique atmosphere and vibrancy of Coffs Harbour's popular Jetty area, The Observatory provides luxury to suit your every need.

Centrally located, it is an easy walk to the beach, marina, markets, restaurants and shopping.

With options from a simple Ocean View Studio room, to a Three Bedroom Townhouse with self catering facilities, private balcony with foreshore and entrance outlook, laundry, double lock-up garage and two bathrooms, The Observatory offers a central location from which to enjoy all the Coffs region has to offer.

The perfect gift

For the mums who loved their gardens.

Coffs Harbour Landscaping Centre

Whether your Mum's gardening is limited to watering the pot plants or as advanced as growing her own veggies, Coffs Harbour Landscape Centre has something for every mum.

From simple plants, to seeds, citrus trees, ponds and outdoor water features, outdoor screens and everything in between, the perfect gift can be found here.

The Hope Chest Coffs Harbour

THIS Mother's Day, wrap Mum in your love with a dressing gown from The Hope Chest Coffs Harbour.

And with 10 per cent off until Mother's Day, there is no better time to buy.

They have a huge range, including quilted gowns, polar fleece, Givoni, and French Country, and a variety of styles including zipped, buttoned or wrap.

Cabas Drapery

Sheridan Lanham pure silk eye mask

Enjoy the everyday luxury of the Lanham Eye Mask, as part of the Lanham Silk Collection. The exclusive eye mask has been crafted in a soft Mulberry silk, offering comfort and glamour. Presented in a gift box, it features piped edge detailing, ever-so-soft padding and a elasticated self-strap.

Sheridan Lanham silk pillowcase collection

The softness of 100 per cent mulberry silk pillowcase allows the skin and hair to slide when you sleep, whilst its natural fibres allow your skin to breathe, minimising irritation. Machine washable and able to be tumble dried, it is offered in a tailored or standard pillowcase, and presented in gift boxes.

Sheridan Elissa bathrobe

Made for extreme softness and absorbency from the finest combed ring-spun Egyptian cotton yarns, this exquisite bathrobe is beautifully finished with contrast piping along the shawl collar and pockets, and presented in a gift box.

Macey & Moore French linen

Sourcing the best pure linen fibre from Normandy France, Macey & Moore replicates the rustic beauty of vintage French linen. This thicker, heavy weight, softer to touch linen offers timeless style and luxury. Sheet sets, duvet cover sets as well as separate pillowcase pairs are thrice washed and presented in their own pure-linen bags.

St Albans Alpaca or mohair knee rugs and throws

Natural fibres are the ultimate temperature regulator, leading to incredibly comfortable warmth.

The St Albans range also includes scarves, throw blankets and blankets in all bed sizes.

Keep mum stepping out in comfort.

City Centre Footwear

THE expert fitting team at City Centre Footwear has been serving the Coffs Harbour community since 1979, and while a lot has changed in that time, their dedication to their customer's comfort remains the same.

For Mother's Day, City Centre Footwear has a range of slippers, house shoes, as well as sheep skin slippers and boots from the Australian-made brand EMU.

A large selection of leather handbags and wallet have just arrived in store also, with new stock arriving every day.

Brands include Emu, Ziera, Planet, Arcopedico, Taos, Rilassare, Delvederede, JS and Silver Linings, to name a few.

The store is open until 2pm, Saturday, May 11 and lay-bys are accepted.

Total Gardens for the green thumbed mum. Trevor Veale

Total Gardens

IF mum loves gardening, you need to choose your Mother's Day gift from Total Gardens.

When it comes to gorgeous gardens, no one knows how to do it better than Total Gardens.

At this multi-award-winning garden centre you'll find everything for both domestic and commercial gardening needs. And, as the name suggests, Total Gardens does it all. The team is made up of garden lovers.

The range includes seeds and bulbs, lawn feed, tomato stakes, weed mat, black plastic, bird netting, garden and kids tools, compost bins, pumps, grow walls and screening.