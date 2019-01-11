Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Victorian man will face court after allegedly being caught behind the wheel of a Ford Mustang, an hour after his licence was suspended for speeding in Grafton.
A Victorian man will face court after allegedly being caught behind the wheel of a Ford Mustang, an hour after his licence was suspended for speeding in Grafton. Traffic and Highway Patrol
News

When you gonna slow that Mustang down

11th Jan 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORD Mustang was stopped by police on the Pacific Highway in Coffs Harbour after the driver allegedly reached speeds of 150kmh in a 100kmh zone near Grafton.

Police said the luxury vehicle was clocked 50kmh over the limit on Thursday at Swan Creek around 4.30pm.

The driver, a Victorian man was issued with a penalty notice for $2435 and his Victorian driving privileges in NSW suspended immediately for a period of six months.

Approximatley an hour later, the same Ford Mustang was stopped in Coffs Harbour, being driven by the same male.

He was subsequently issued with a court attendance notice for driving whilst suspended (Driving Priviledges Withdrawn) and will appear in Coffs Harbour Court in April.

coffs harbour ford mustang grafton speeding traffic and highway patrol victorian man
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Proposed new $2-million motel open to submissions

    premium_icon Proposed new $2-million motel open to submissions

    News A DEVELOPMENT application to demolish a restaurant to make way for a proposed $2m motel for Coffs Harbour has been approved.

    Future development plans for Jetty strip holding

    premium_icon Future development plans for Jetty strip holding

    News Well situated government-owned property at the Jetty strip has sold.

    Coffs Coast cashes in on tourism boom

    premium_icon Coffs Coast cashes in on tourism boom

    News Our region one of NSW's key markets in 'golden era' of tourism

    Local Partners