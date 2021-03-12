When you can get your $100

The NSW government is rolling out $100 worth of vouchers to eligible residents this month in a bid a to boost businesses that have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dine & Discover NSW has been launched to "encourage the community to get out and about and support dining, arts and tourism businesses", the government said.

Eligible residents can apply for four $25 vouchers, worth $100 in total.

This includes two Dine NSW Vouchers which can be redeemed participating at restaurants, cafes, bars, wineries, pubs or clubs. These can be used from Monday to Thursday.

It also includes two Discover NSW Vouchers to be used for entertainment and recreation, including cultural institutions, live music, and arts venues. These can be used any day of the week.

The vouchers are rolling out by Local Government Area (LGA) throughout March.

The vouchers can be used at participating dining, tourism and arts businesses across NSW. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Jeremy Piper

WHO CAN GET THE VOUCHERS

The be eligible for the vouchers you must be a NSW resident aged 18 years or over and living in a an eligible LGA.

You can check whether your address is eligible for the rollout on the Service NSW website. If it isn't available yet you will be able to apply for the vouchers within the next few weeks.

The pilot of the program commenced at the end of the last month in the Northern Beaches, Sydney CBD and Bega Valley.

Minister for Customer Service Victor Dominello said the stimulus will bring much needed relief to businesses hit hard by COVID-19 and last year's bushfires.

"These communities have been brought to their knees due to the pandemic and bushfires, and the vouchers will deliver a boost for businesses and encourage customers to get out and about safely," Mr Dominello said.

"It's not too late for eligible businesses to register. It can be done online and could bring more customers through the door. Customers should also download the Service NSW app now and reap the rewards."

The Service NSW app, which is used to check in to venues, can also be used to redeem the vouchers.

HOW TO APPLY

In order to apply for the vouchers you need a MyServiceNSW account and two proof identity documents such as an Australian driver's licence, Medicare card, Australian passport.

If you do not have a MyServiceNSW Account or you're unable to apply online, you can call 13 77 88 or visit a Service NSW Centre with your proof of identity documents.

Here is how to apply:

1. Select the 'Check your address' button on Service NSW

2. Enter your residential address to check when you can apply for vouchers

3. If eligible, select 'Apply online'

4. Log in, or create, your MyServiceNSW Account

5. Follow the prompts to apply for the vouchers.

After you complete your application you will receive an email with your vouchers, they can also be accessed through the Service NSW app.

WHERE TO USE THE VOUCHERS

You can find a list of participating businesses on the Service NSW website.

You will be directed to enter the suburb or postcode where you wish to use the vouchers and will then be provided with a list of businesses.

When using the vouchers, you can find them under the 'Vouchers' section in the Service NSW app or in your emails.

After selecting the voucher you wish to use present the QR code for the business to scan at payment.

Your device will then mark the voucher as used.

Vouchers can only be used once and cannot be used for retail, tobacco, alcohol and gambling.



Originally published as When you can get your $100