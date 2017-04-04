23°
When will this wet weather end?

Keagan Elder
| 4th Apr 2017 8:59 AM
DUCK WEATHER: Ducks may be praising the big wet, but others are asking when will it stop.
DUCK WEATHER: Ducks may be praising the big wet, but others are asking when will it stop.

RAIN, rain go away. Come again another day are the lyrics I'm sure many of you have spilling from your lips.

But when will it end?

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Coffs Harbour will most likely have to wait until next week for a spot of dry.

For the rest of the week there is a high chance of showers, with up to 30mm forecast for Friday.

But from Sunday, the rain is expected to fall to just 0-2mm and 0-0.4mm on Monday.

Until then, be sure to pack an umbrella if you are heading out.

When will it end?
When will it end?

Tomorrow: 23 degrees max and showers (70% 2-5mm)

Thursday: 23 degrees max and a shower or two (70% 6-20mm)

Friday: 23 degrees man and a shower or two (70% 10-30mm)

Saturday: 24 degrees max and a shower or two (70% 1-4mm)

Sunday: 27 degrees max and a shower or two (50% 0-2mm)

Monday: 24 degrees max and a possible shower (30% 0-0.4mm)

