When the skies open up

TEMPERATURES continued to rise and the humidity was considerably noticeable before the skies opened up with a mix of thunder, hail and rain dousing the coastline.

Yesterday, the Bureau of Meteorology reported large hailstones falling at Coopernook on the Mid North Coast and just before sunset, the storm hit the Coffs Coast with hail falling from the ominous storm clouds before rain and lightening followed.

Anna Winter Moore, Anna's Biggest Loser Transformation on Facebook, was at the Jetty when the storm stuck.

She captured the moments she was caught out in the storm on video with large pieces of hail falling all around her.

Hail storm at the Jetty: ANNA Winter Moore, Anna's Biggest Loser Transformation on Facebook, was at the Jetty when the storm stuck.

Readers have sent through images of areas covered in hail, easily mistaken for snow and dramatic lightening strikes over Muttonbird Island.

The storm cloud didn't hang around for long and a spectacular sunset followed with a rainbow.

Where were you when the storm hit? Send through your photos to editorial@coffscoastadvocate.com.au