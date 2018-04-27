Menu
Login
EMOTIONAL MILESTONE: Sheryl Tamini has strong reasons for participating in World's Greatet Shave event.
EMOTIONAL MILESTONE: Sheryl Tamini has strong reasons for participating in World's Greatet Shave event. Trevor Veale
News

When the Greatest Shave really hits home

27th Apr 2018 3:00 PM

SHERYL Tamini knows only too well the heartbreak and anguish cancer causes, having lost her first husband and the father of her three young children when he was just 31-years-old.

That was 25 years ago, but for Sheryl the memories remain strong, and to mark the milestone she is participating in the 20th anniversary of the Leukaemia Foundation's World's Greatest Shave.

Sheryl, an administration assistant at Costa's Berry farm in Corindi, will be shaving her head May 31 at a barbecue on site. Costa staff are supporting the event and will be making a gold coin donation.

"My first husband passed away when he was 31 and I was just 29. We had three babies under the age of six at the time,” Sheryl said.

"We were living on the Central Coast and he had just received notification he'd got a position as a fire control officer south of Wagga Wagga. He was basically diagnosed with Grade B Hodgkin's lymphoma on the same day.

"He was told he had a 65 per cent chance of survival.”

Sheryl said 21 days into his treatment, she was told he had a much more aggressive form of cancer and had only a four per cent chance of survival. He died 10 weeks after his first diagnosis.

"We hit a brick wall at every step along the way. It was very traumatic but everyone around him rallied. He had a loving death in hospital with his children, family and friends around him,” she said.

"After he died, I found it really hard to be at home - I just felt like I was drowning. My life had changed so dramatically so I sold my house and moved to Sandy Beach.”

With the support of good friends, Sheryl rebuilt her life and remarried 11 years ago.

"I wasn't looking for anyone else and I was fearful of another relationship but now we have been together 15 years. I feel like I have lived several lifetimes.”

Sheryl said she first participated in the World's Greatest Shave when her daughter was at Woolgoolga High School around 19 years ago.

"Kate was in Year 8 and we both had our heads shaved - that was really emotional,” Sheryl said.

"I really want people to understand how important it is for families of cancer patients to have support.

"We need more research. If we can catch cancer earlier, families won't have to endure what we went through.”

Donations for Sheryl Tamini can be made online at the World's Greatest Shave site: https://bit.ly/2HGzKpM

coffs harbour corindi costa's berry farm shave for a cure
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Urunga library about to get a facelift

    Urunga library about to get a facelift

    News The community of Urunga is very proud of it's library and funding received will allow the building to receive its biggest upgrade since being built in 1985

    • 27th Apr 2018 3:00 PM
    Breakers to play in Swans' reserves team

    Breakers to play in Swans' reserves team

    AFL Big Coffs Breakers contingent picked in Sydney Swans' reserves team.

    • 27th Apr 2018 2:30 PM
    Ogier sets sights on Argentina

    Ogier sets sights on Argentina

    Motor Sports Ogier aims to add missing piece of his WRC achievemnets to CV.

    Coffs Harbour to host Telstra SAP Country Gala Day

    Coffs Harbour to host Telstra SAP Country Gala Day

    Soccer SAP Country Gala Day to be held at the Stadium on Sunday.

    Local Partners