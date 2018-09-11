Menu
South Sydney's Sam Burgess is tackled by Tariq Sims and Cameron McInnes.
When Sam Burgess called Tariq Sims out to the carpark

by Staff writers
11th Sep 2018 10:44 AM

AN INTRIGUING side story has emerged ahead of South Sydney's blockbuster semi-final clash with St George Illawarra this week.

Fox Sports' chief NRL reporter James Hooper has revealed there's plenty of history between Rabbitohs hero Sam Burgess and Dragons enforcer Tariq Sims.

Hooper says Burgess once called Sims out to the carpark to settle a disagreement following a game.

"He and Tariq Sims have got a bit of history together ... apparently a couple of years ago Tariq put a couple of cheap shots on some of (Burgess') brothers," Hooper told the Big League Wrap on Monday.

"After the game, Sam has gone to the dressing room and said 'listen champ, do you want to come outside? Let's meet out the back in 10 minutes.'

"Tariq didn't come out. I was told that story today."

Sims was the Red V hero on Sunday as the Dragons sprung an elimination final upset against Brisbane. He scored a first-half hat-trick.

On the flip side, Burgess had a night to forget as his Bunnies went down to Melbourne in a nailbiter.

Now he and Sims will square off in a battle to keep their seasons alive at ANZ Stadium on Saturday night.

