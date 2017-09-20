When is this dry spell going to break?

SO DRY: North Coast Storm Chasers Antonio Parancin said northern NSW has not had a significant rainfall since Cyclone Debbie.

THE Coffs Coast hasn't received a significant amount of rain since Cyclone Debbie but could that change?

North Coast Storm Chasers founder Antonio Parancin said a La Nina pattern is starting to develop, which could bring above average rainfall.

Mr Parancin said in the meantime, Coffs will experience further hot and dry conditions with Sunday possibly reaching a high of 36 degrees.

"It's going to be a very, very hot day on Sunday,” he said.

According to the North Coast Storm Chasers there is a slight chance of a thunderstorm for Coffs Harbour on Friday.

But Mr Parancin said there would not be a whole lot of rain.

"It's more going to be a tease,” he said.

He said this prolonged dry period of northern NSW was unusual as it is sub-tropical.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a slight chance of a shower from Friday but very little actual rainfall.

Forecast

Thursday - 8/26 degrees

Friday - 10/29 degrees with slight (20%) chance of a shower

Saturday - 12/32 degrees with slight (20%) chance of shower

Sunday - 15/34 degrees

Monday - 14/29 degrees with slight (30%) chance of showers

Tuesday - 10/26 degrees with slight (20%) chance of showers