When Harry met Lisa

IT'S a tale as old as time.

A kind hearted lady who is friends to all is about to stumble into the life of Prince Charming.

Unfortunately, this story doesn't have the happy couple running off into the sunset together to live happy ever after, or does it?

Tomorrow morning, Lisa Nichols, a Woolgoolga resident strongly involved in her community, an advocate for mental health and organiser of the Woolgoolga Beach Fluro Friday event, will meet the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Lisa was invited to the royal Fluro Friday event on Bondi Beach by founder of OneWave and Fluro Friday, Grant Trebilco to speak to the Duke and Duchess.

Fluro Friday is designed to give people an opportunity to start conversations around mental health and is a way of letting people know they are not alone. It encourages them to get in the ocean, surf it out and talk about it.

The event is held Friday mornings around the world and has been running in Woolgoolga for almost to two years.

Lisa is bringing along a Fluro Friday Woopi decorated surf board with hopes the Duke and Duchess will sign it.

Watch the video to find out what Lisa plans on telling the royal couple about our beautiful town.