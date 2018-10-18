Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Harry and Meghan here I come!
News

When Harry met Lisa

Rachel Vercoe
by
18th Oct 2018 11:30 AM

IT'S a tale as old as time.

A kind hearted lady who is friends to all is about to stumble into the life of Prince Charming.

Unfortunately, this story doesn't have the happy couple running off into the sunset together to live happy ever after, or does it?

Tomorrow morning, Lisa Nichols, a Woolgoolga resident strongly involved in her community, an advocate for mental health and organiser of the Woolgoolga Beach Fluro Friday event, will meet the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Lisa was invited to the royal Fluro Friday event on Bondi Beach by founder of OneWave and Fluro Friday, Grant Trebilco to speak to the Duke and Duchess.

Fluro Friday is designed to give people an opportunity to start conversations around mental health and is a way of letting people know they are not alone. It encourages them to get in the ocean, surf it out and talk about it.

The event is held Friday mornings around the world and has been running in Woolgoolga for almost to two years.

Lisa is bringing along a Fluro Friday Woopi decorated surf board with hopes the Duke and Duchess will sign it.

Watch the video to find out what Lisa plans on telling the royal couple about our beautiful town.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Break-in at Coffs Harbour store

    premium_icon Break-in at Coffs Harbour store

    Video Police are investigating a break and enter offence on a Coffs Harbour business.

    • 18th Oct 2018 12:00 PM
    Lack of police resources leaving children vulnerable online

    premium_icon Lack of police resources leaving children vulnerable online

    Crime The union warns police lack the resources to monitor paedophiles.

    Bluebottles plague Coffs Coast beaches

    Bluebottles plague Coffs Coast beaches

    News Influx seen at several beaches.

    Notorious roundabout again the scene of a truck rollover

    premium_icon Notorious roundabout again the scene of a truck rollover

    News Semi-trailer causes delays after rolling at roundabout.

    Local Partners