When Greta was denied a cigarette, all hell broke loose

SHE kicked a nurse viciously in the kneecap, threatened to cut a police officer's throat, and "blow up" Lismore Police Station.

But a magistrate has given a second chance to 22-year-old Lismore woman Greta Maree Eno, warning her to stick to her mental health regime in future or she could end up in jail.

Eno's dramas started on the night of October 8 this year when police negotiators and the rescue squad were engaged in prolonged negotiations with her for several hours after she scaled to the eighth floor of the scaffolding attached to Lismore Base Hospital extensions and threatened to jump.

Eventually Eno agreed to come down and was scheduled into the hospital under Section 22 of the Mental Health Act.

But during her stay she became aggressive and after being refused going outside to have a cigarette started punching walls and screaming abuse at staff.

When she tried to leave the hospital at 5.20am she was detained and placed into a seclusion room.

Then she grabbed a bed sheet and wrapped it around her neck in an attempt to choke herself.

A nurse and a nurse unit manager entered the room and attempted to get her to hand over the bed sheet. But she pulled it tighter, saying words to the effect of: "You'll have to live with me dying on your conscience, you f**ing bitch".

When they approached Eno she backed up against tall, slumped on the ground, and started lashing about with her legs, eventually striking the nurse viciously in the knee.

But Eno was later assessed and deemed to be not mentally ill and was released and discharged.

About 12.20am the following morning police were patrolling Lismore when they located Eno lying on the ground talking to two paramedics. She told them she was going to climb the scaffolding again to end her life.

Police scheduled Eno again in Lismore Base Hospital, but within 30 minutes while police were still there she declared she was leaving, after again being told she couldn't go outside to have a cigarette.

Police restrained her but she lashed out, punching and elbowing one of the officers.

She said "I'm going to f***ing bite ya" and "I'm going to slit your throat". She then threatened to "blow up the (police) station".

Eno pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault police officer in execution of duty, and intimidate a police officer and was sentenced in Lismore Local Court on Tuesday.

Magistrate David Heilpern ordered Eno to serve an 18-month Community Corrections Order, requiring supervision relating to compliance with her mental health treatment.

"Many people sadly, with seriously mental health issues, end up in jail," Mr Heilpern told Eno.

"No one wants to see that happen to you."