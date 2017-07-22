Wheely good fun for schools

THE only challenge the Coffs Coast should be aware of at the moment is which school will have the most entries for the upcoming C.ex McDonald's Cycle Challenge.

The C.ex McDonald's Cycle Challenge is ecstatic to host the School Cycle Challenge for 2017, offering locals a community event that promises a fun and friendly community gathering on wheels.

Any child who loves riding their bike can enter the school challenge on behalf of their school.

Students under 12 years of age can enter the 10km race and students aged between 12-18 are entitled to enter the 10km, 20km, 40km or the 60km with a parent/carer.

The 100km race is open to students who are 15 years of age and above, with all race events to start and finish at the Geoff King Motors Oval on Hogbin Dr.

Any number of students can enter on behalf of their school and while each race event can be taken at one's leisure, the school with the most participants relative to their total school population will win a $250 prize, which means small schools have the same percentage chance of winning.

"We would love to encourage every school to participate in this exciting community event, as it is a great event for promoting and learning road skills for cyclists of all ages in a supportive and fun environment," event organiser Judy Smith said.

All students under 18 years of age can enter and ride for free.

To enter or for more information go to www.cexmcdonaldscyclechallenge.com.au.