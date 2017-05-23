Wheels will be turning nationally

Ride for Jase - Ben will make his way into Sawtell in early June.

RIDING in tribute for his brother Jase, Ben Woods is taking to the road and will ride his bike 18,000kms around Australia, a world record for the longest journey by bicycle in a single country.

Growing up in the Sawtell and Toormina area, Ben created the Ride for Jase Foundation in memory of his brother Jase who lost his life to depression in November 2015.

His bike ride is aimed to raise awareness for the charity and a large portion of his fund-raising will be donated to The Black Dog Institute.

Starting his journey from Sydney, on Tuesday, June 13 at approximately 1pm, Ben will ride into Sawtell where family members and friends are planning to gather and ride the last few kilometres into Sawtell with him.

There will be a meet and greet BBQ held at Boronia Park to welcome Ben and to raise money for his charity.

For more information or to make a donation, visit rideforjase.org