Wheels ready to roll on road cycle season

ROAD WARRIORS: Another exciting winter series is hours away from beginning.

THE Coffs Harbour Cycle Club's winter road racing season begins this Sunday.

Commencing at 7am on the Bonville circuit, riders will start and finish at the Sid Burke Rest Area on Pine Creek Way.

With a points score across the entire series the more races a rider takes part in the more points are added to their tally.

Round one will be a graded scratch race for A, B and C-grades, juniors, women and a handcycle event depending on numbers.

Graded scratch racing means each grade starts together and completes their set number of laps with the winner being the first rider to cross the finish line at the end of the distance.

Competitors are asked to wear club or sponsor kit and if this is not available, wear bright coloured kit for visibility.

For safety reasons, riders are not encouraged to turn up in all black kit.

Riders must have a current CA license to race and must bring it to the sign on.