Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Member for Page Kevin Hogan has called for a Royal Commission into the supermarket chain's strangehold on petrol pricing.
Member for Page Kevin Hogan has called for a Royal Commission into the supermarket chain's strangehold on petrol pricing. Trevor Veale
News

Wheels in motion on fuel pricing Royal Commission

3rd Dec 2018 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FEDERAL Member for Page Kevin Hogan today moved a motion in Federal Parliament for a Royal Commission into the disparity between petrol prices in regional areas and the cities.

"Like the rest of our community, I am sick of petrol prices in regional and country areas, like ours, being at times 20 to 30 cents a litre higher than in the city.

"This difference cannot be explained away by transports costs or any other input cost.

Kevin Hogan's speech in Federal Parliament today.

"With limited transport options in the country and the longer distances we travel, high petrol prices are a huge impost on families, pensioners and small business owners.

"I also believe our local farmers and small businesses are being hurt by the big three supermarkets allegedly misusing their market power and unconscionable behaviour.

"I told Parliament that the Royal Commission should also look into the market domination of our three largest supermarkets that control 76 per cent of the industry.

"I will continue to talk with colleagues from all political parties to make sure this Royal Commission happens."

coffs coast federal politics kevin hogan member for page royal commission supermarkets
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Unlicensed driver leads police on highway chase

    premium_icon Unlicensed driver leads police on highway chase

    News AMMUNITION, stolen property and fraudulent number plates were discovered inside a vehicle after an unlicensed driver led police on a pursuit.

    • 3rd Dec 2018 4:15 PM
    Lobbying heats up on alternative bypass design

    premium_icon Lobbying heats up on alternative bypass design

    News Candidates are being lobbied to support this alternative concept.

    • 3rd Dec 2018 3:03 PM
    Major brewer feels the sting of ring pull beer caps

    Major brewer feels the sting of ring pull beer caps

    News There's a beer backlash brewing across Australia

    Crackdown on transport crime returns 'pleasing' results

    premium_icon Crackdown on transport crime returns 'pleasing' results

    News Number of arrests made as part of NSW Police's Operation Explorer.

    Local Partners