Wheels are in motion for potential airport handover

THE wheels have been set in motion for Coffs Harbour City Council to hand over the airport to a private operator, with tenders for a new security provider and a lease expert adviser currently under review.

Submissions for the new contractor to provide security screening at the airport closed last week.

This has come after a three-week body scanner trial was undertaken at the airport in November, in preparation for the $50m in Federal funding that will be used to enhance airport security measures from 2020.

This will include the introduction of new screening equipment and body scanners similar to those used at International terminals.

Tenders for an independent advisor to assist the council with establishing the new long-term lease also closed in March.

"We're currently reviewing the tenders in both cases,” a council spokesperson said.

"Relevant reports will be included in future council meetings for decisions to be made.”

Councillors voted to undertake an expression of interest to the open market for a long-term lease in December last year, and while the call for tenders hasn't yet been put out, Queensland Airports Limited has responded to rumours hinting it intends to be a contender.

The company currently operates Gold Coast, Townsville, Mount Isa and Longreach airports.

Dennis Martin, who managed Coffs Harbour Airport on behalf of the council for decades, is retiring from the position.

It's expected the company which is granted the lease would also take over the development of the enterprise park surrounding the airport.