People enjoy the Coffs Harbour Twilight Food Markets in the pre-pandemic salad days.
Community

What’s this … Some semblance of normality?

TIM JARRETT
tim.jarrett@news.com.au
4th Sep 2020 2:02 PM
WHAT a relief. Slowly but surely events are starting to creep back into the social calendar.

Today marks the triumphant return of the Coffs Harbour Twilight Food Markets at Park Beach Reserve.

With a vast array of delectable delights to excite the senses, the event is sure to attract a community hungry for social gatherings.

With a Covid Safe plan, the organisers are urging people to “do the right thing” by adhering to the social distancing measures, take advice from the marshalls and read the signs.

Peter Barry will be providing the entertainment, playing from 6pm to 9pm.

The markets start from 4pm.

