What’s that smell? Council staff investigate mystery odour

A mystery smell in Woolgoolga has Council staff scratching their heads.

The mystery odour is being experienced by residents living in the south eastern part of Woolgoolga.

Coffs Harbour City Council has been receiving complaints about it since mid-September.

It was first believed the complaints related to construction works on sewer infrastructure in Nightingale Street and an operational issue at Woolgoolga Water Reclamation Plant – both of which occurred at around this time.

“However, complaints about very intermittent odour episodes have continued and we wanted to reassure affected residents that we’re still actively investigating possible causes although we’re unable to pinpoint an odour source at this time,” Council’s Director Sustainable Infrastructure Mick Raby said.

“The Reclamation Plant by its nature will always generate some odours, but it’s running normally and odour levels should be the same as they have always been.

“As an added precaution, we have also been undertaking deodorising activities at the Plant site.”

Council is continuing to inspect all aspects of the sewer network – including the Plant, pump stations, private sewer connections, nearby waterways and commercial temporary toilet hire operators – to try to establish the source of the odour as soon as possible so that it can be resolved.