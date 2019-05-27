What every GoT fan needs to see

GAME of Thrones is over forever. So is Veep.

Barry closed out its excellent season a week ago, and Killing Eve finished out season two over the weekend.

It's another week before Handmaid's Tale is back, one week before the Deadwood movie, nine days before new Black Mirror and two weeks before Big Little Lies.

But that doesn't mean this week is some kind of in-between period of feeling unanchored.

Au contraire.

You're going to be busy with these gems, including the unmissable Good Omens. It's so, so devilishly good.

GAME OF THRONES: THE LAST WATCH

(Fox Showcase on Foxtel and Foxtel Now - Monday, May 27 at 8.30pm)

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch lets you on one last dragon ride

For all the Game of Thrones fans out there who are still mourning the end of the long-running series, there's still one more instalment. Sort of.

Tonight, the two-hour documentary, The Last Watch, will take everyone behind the scenes of the final season, focusing on how this gargantuan production came together, from the hair and make-up to the special effects.

What you saw on screen - no matter what you thought of the actual writing in those last episodes - was an enormous production to pull together and The Last Watch will give you an appreciation of how much work went into season eight.

Plus, Kit Harington cries a lot. It's very emotional.

GOOD OMENS

(Amazon Prime Video - Friday, May 31)

Watch this for these two — they’re so fun in it

Neil Gaiman made a promise to Terry Pratchett before Pratchett's death - that he would adapt their book, Good Omens, into a TV show. Pratchett would've loved it because Good Omens is a very entertaining show.

Zany and irreverent, but more accessible than American Gods, Good Omens is the story of the end of the world. Michael Sheen and David Tennant play an angel and a demon, on Earth now for thousands of years, who have to work together to prevent the apocalypse.

Sheen and Tennant are having so much fun in this series as secretly colluding opposing forces, it's worth watching for that alone. But there's much more here as the battle between good and evil prepare for the final war.

WHEN THEY SEE US

(Netflix - Friday, May 31 at 5pm AEST)

An important story waiting to be told through Ava DuVernay’s lens

In April 1989, a white female jogger was attacked in Central Park in New York. Five young men - four African-American and one Hispanic - were taken arrested for the crime and dozens of others.

They confessed under coercion and even though none of their DNA matched the rape kit, they were convicted at trial. They famously became the Central Park Five, spending years in prison for crimes they didn't commit, targeted because of the way they look.

Starring Vera Farmiga, John Leguizamo, Blair Underwood and Niecy Nash, Ava DuVernay's new four-part miniseries will be a searing look at the arrests, the trial and their exonerations - and explore what role race had in this case of great injustice.

ALWAYS BE MY MAYBE

(Netflix - Friday, May 31 at 5pm AEST)

Randall Park and Ali Wong wrote, produced and star in Always Be My Maybe

With a title inspired by that Mariah Carey song, Always Be My Maybe looks like any other rom-com among the dozens of rom-coms originating on Netflix - except for one important difference.

It has a much more impressive pedigree than those run-of-the-mill movies starring people who become famous about six months ago.

Written by actor Randall Park, comedian Ali Wong and Michael Golamco, and directed by Nahnatchka Khan (Apartment 23, Fresh Off the Boat), it's an experienced and tested team. It's also a culturally diverse team who can tell a story from a specific perspective so that it's not just another generic movie.

Park and Wong play two childhood sweethearts who reconnect as adults, they feel a spark but one's a famous chef and the other is a struggling musician, so their worlds collide.

THE LETDOWN

(ABC and iview - Wednesday, May 29 at 9pm)

Parenthood looks so fun

Co-created by and starring Alison Bell, The Letdown perfectly captures the ups and downs faced by new parents and the realisation that life will never be the same again (or so I'm told by actual parents). Not everything is joy and adorably tiny toes.

Returning for a second season this week, the AACTA award-winning drops six new episodes - more relatable stories to make you feel less alone.

In season two, Audrey and Jeremy think they've come through the worst of it after the newborn is no longer newly born. But turning one comes with its own set of challenges, including childcare, returning to work and moving.

ARCHER: 1999

(The Comedy Channel on Foxtel and Foxtel Now - Thursday, May 30 at 8.30pm)

We hope Archer will never wake from this storytelling coma

It's amazing to think the offbeat adult animation Archer has made it to its 10th season but here we are.

Perhaps the reason for the series' longevity is its ability to reinvent itself over and over again, evolving from international spies to 1930s Hollywood private dicks or as treasure hunters, thanks to a handy coma.

The 10th season undergoes yet another transformation. Called Archer: 1999, the new instalment takes place in, shock horror, 1999 and in Archer's subconscious version of space. But it'll look like space as imagined by someone in the 1970s.

Share your TV and movies obsessions | @wenleima