Netflix embarks on bold experiment

Stoke the fire or put out the fire? Up to you.

Before Game of Thrones takes over TV from next week, don't miss these shows.

Here are this week's highlights.

THE CASE AGAINST ADNAN SYED

(SBS on Demand - now)

Ever since the first season of Serial swept the world and we all became obsessed with the little known murder case of 18-year-old Hae Min Lee, her killer Adnan Syed's guilt was been debated. Did he do it or was he the victim of an uncaring system and an incompetent lawyer?

The story had everything - high school romance, a botched investigation and phone tower pings.

There have been competing documentaries that followed, and this latest series, the four-part The Case Against Adnan Syed, purports to have gamechanging new evidence and fresh testimonies from key players.

It also focuses the story on the victim, Lee, rather than Syed.

If you think you already know this case, prepare to be challenged.

The Case Against Adnan Syed is streaming now on SBS On Demand

YOU VS WILD

(Netflix - Wednesday, April 10 from 5pm AEST)

It's tempting to think You vs. Wild will be like Black Mirror: Bandersnatch but with Bear Grylls in the wild. But, unlike in Bandersnatch, you definitely can't have Bear Grylls throw himself off a balcony, or have him kill his father with a heavy ashtray.

You vs Wild is another bold experiment for Netflix in the interactive space and you'll get to put Grylls through his paces in the wilderness, his natural habitat. There are no decisions involving video games but there are about snakes and mountain lions. You can bet he's up for either.

Who wouldn’t want to control Bear Grylls?

THE BOLD TYPE S3

(Stan - Wednesday, April 10)

Stan's frothy series about three twenty-something women working in New York publishing is a guilty pleasure series for people who love nothing more than gazing at pretty people in pretty clothes trying to find themselves in the Big Apple.

Picking up after the dramatic second season finale in Paris, the friends are back home and dealing with the fallout. More than just lighthearted fare, The Bold Type speaks to young women and weaves in relevant storylines about workplace harassment, sexism and the enduring power of friendship.

Girlfriends

KILLING EVE

(ABC iview - now)

Killing Eve was supposed to premiere today but the good folks over at the ABC dropped it early over the weekend to match the US broadcaster moving their schedule up. So, many of you will have already watched that delicious first ep, but if you haven't, get onto it now.

The second season of Killing Eve, at least the first two episodes made available for review, is every bit as thrilling, heart-pounding and charged with sexual energy as you remember.

The alluring story of a "flamboyant" psychopathic assassin and the improbable MI6 agent charged with chasing her is a captivating series with two magnetic female leads.

It made obsessive junkies out of us because it's just so damn watchable.

Eve, not being killed

SPECIAL

(Netflix - Friday, April 12 from 5pm AEST)

Special is a bit, well, special. It's an unusual series for Netflix in that it only runs 15 minutes an episode - an experiment in short-form content for a streaming service that's obsessed with keeping you hooked for as long as possible.

The series is based on Ryan O'Connell's memoirs about living as a gay man with mild cerebral palsy, who accidentally finds himself pretending his disabilities are from a car accident. He also stars as himself alongside actors such as Jessica Hecht who plays his doting mother.

The pilot episode is a bit sloppy but it gets stronger from there, and it's telling a story that we don't often hear, and that's a lighthearted and hopeful story about living with a disability.

A fresh story that’s not often told

JANE THE VIRGIN S5

(Fox8 on Foxtel and Foxtel Now - Thursday, April 11 at 9.30pm)

For fans of Jane the Virgin, it's a bittersweet time. Excitement for the new series is mixed in with the devastation that this is the last season of the telenovela that's managed to be giddy, melodramatic and funny.

Closing out Jane's journey, one that's been buoyed by triumphs and marked by tragedy, is a hard one but you can trust the Jane team to do with finesse, and to do in a way that will satisfy its loyal fans.

Jane has come a long way since she was accidentally artificially inseminated by a doctor at a routine check-up. The previous season ended with a big surprise - a good place as any for the beginning of the end.

Jane the Virgin is finishing after this season

