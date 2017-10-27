What's on this weekend

Halloween party

What: Calling all beast, vampires, ghouls and everything a little creepy to the Coffs Hotels Halloween party with special Dj guest Coby Watts, Dj Stevo and Dj Brock in three rooms. It's time to dust off or dust on your Halloween outfit and be rewarded for your efforts. If you're dressed up and arrive before 10pm, you'll receive free entry, a free drink upon arrival and go in the running to win a prize for best dressed.

Where: The Coffs Hotel.

When: Saturday from 8pm to 2am.

Woolworths surfer groms comp

What: Regarded as one of the major stepping stones for young Australian surfers, over 100 competitors are expected to compete with some of the nations most promising young surfers competing for a range of prizes both in and out of the water.

Where: Main base will be located at Macauleys.

When: Saturday and Sunday

Competitors are advised to ring event hotline by 6.45am on days of competition on 0458 247 212.

Special Children's Christmas Party

What: An invite only event, around 3,000 guests are expected to attend the Christmas event giving families of children with special needs respite and fun memories for the kids. Running in Coffs Harbour since 1993, it's a family day event where everything is provided free of charge including food and presents.

Where: Entertainment pavilion at the Coffs Harbour Showgrounds.

When: Sunday, November 5 from 10am to 1pm.

Tenori at Anchors Wharf

What: Listen in to the talents of four Queensland powerhouse singers David Kidd, Andrew Pryor, Craig Atkinson and Jason Turnbull for a dynamic, uplifting and entertaining show.

Where: Anchors Wharf, Urunga.

When: Today, doors open at 6pm and tomorrow, doors open at 2.30pm.

Cost: $70, phone 66555588.

Corindi Beach festival

What: Take a stroll through stalls offering home made, baked and grown items, there will also be a car boot sale, cultural activities, Rural Fire Service open day and much more for the whole family to enjoy.

Where: Corindi Beach community hall and sports reserve.

When: Today.

Foster career appeal

What: Uniting Mid North Coast NSW is calling people who wish to reach out to children in need and offer them on going support. This will be an information evening for people interested in becoming a foster carer.

Where: Uniting Church, 7 McLean St, Coffs Harbour.

When: Tuesday, October 31 from noon-6pm.

Walk for brain cancer

What: Enjoy a beautiful walk from the jetty foreshore markets to the boat ramp car park and back to raise awareness and funds for brain cancer.

Where: Jetty foreshore markets.

When: Sunday, November 5, from 8.30-9.30am.

Register at goo.gl/Lcz6CG

Resuscitation training

What: The Rotary Club of Woolgoolga is running community CPR courses for beginners.

Training will be practical and participants will learn on medical dummies and use modern defibrillators.

Where: C.ex Woolgoolga.

When: Monday, November 20, from 6.30pm.

Cost: $5.

Registration is essential, phone 0432 188 412.

Gratitude day

What: Meet the emergency response community at a free action packed day filled with demonstrations and information.

See the latest disaster response equipment, get up close to flood, surf and rescue boats, fire trucks and other high tech equipment.

Where: Jetty foreshores.

When: Sunday, November 12.