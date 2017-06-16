What's on this weekend

Coffs Coast 4WD, Caravan & Camping Show
Coffs Harbour Racing Club, Saturday and Sunday 10am-4pm
More info: grimmopromotions.com.au
Bellingen Markets featuring the Earth Ball
Saturday Bellingen Market Park 8am to 2pm
Travelcentre Coffs Cruise Expo
Saturday, Cavanbah Centre, Harbour Drive 9:30am to 2:30pm
Coffs Coast Charity Walk (14km along the beaches and headlands)
Tomorrow: Start: Moonee Beach Reserve, finish at Harbourside Markets, Park Beach Reserve
More info or to register: coastalcharitywalk.com.au
Harbourside Markets
Tomorrow at Park Beach Reserve 8am to 2pm.
Coffs Harbour Uptown Markets
Held every Sunday rain, hail or shine under the Castle St car park.
Cartoon Recollections
Bunker Cartoon Gallery
Sunday, June 11 to Sunday August 6.
