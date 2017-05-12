What's On this weekend Coffs Coast

SPINNING WHEELS: The D-Max Precision Driving Team will be performing at the Coffs Show.

TODAY:

The 103rd Coffs Harbour Show

Held over three days at the Coffs Harbour Showground

Daily gate prices: Adult $15 16 years & over, child $10 3-15 years, Pension / Disability$10 please produce card. Best value is the Family Day Ticket $30 two adults up to four children

For more information go to coffsharbourshowsociety.com.au

Wicked Musical Photos Rebeccalynne Photography

Wicked: The Untold Story of the Witches of Oz

Jetty Memorial Theatre continues through to 28th May

Cost: $28 adult; $23 concession; $20 child; $76 family; All Wednesday performances $20

Tickets: Book now online at jettytheatre.com.au

East Coast Encounter Exhibition ~ Continues

Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery, Cnr Coff & Duke Streets

The exhibition is part of the Australian National Maritime Museum collection.

Coramba Chamber music festival. Contributed



Coramba Chamber Music Festival

Historic Coramba Hall -

For more information and to obtain tickets go to > corambachambermusicfestival.com

SATURDAY

2017 Coffs Coast Commando

Coffs Coast Adventure Centre, Bonville

Grab your tickets through reception at Coffs Coast Health Club Toormina or Moonee Beach.

Gumbaynggirr Cultural Showcase

Sealy Lookout, Orara East State Forest Starts at 4pm

Cost: Adults: $20, Children (under 16): $10, Family (2 adults, 2 children): $50 (save $10.00)

To book go to bmnac.org.au/tourism

SUNDAY

Mothers day tribute. Rachel Vercoe

MOTHER'S DAY

Mermaid Mother's Day at Moonee Tavern

Moonee Beach Tavern 12pm to 3pm

For more information contact: Andrew from 'The Smileys' 0408627100 or check out facebook.com/thesmileys1/

Art with the kids Trevor Veale

Arts in the Garden

Coffs Harbour Museum, 215 Harbour Drive 12pm to 4pm

For more information or to book go to coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au/museum

Harbourside Markets

At their temporary location Park Beach Reserve 8am to 2pm

For more info about the stallholders, live music and location head to harboursidemarkets.com.au

