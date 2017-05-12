What's On this weekend Coffs Coast

TODAY:
The 103rd Coffs Harbour Show
Held over three days at the Coffs Harbour Showground
Daily gate prices: Adult $15 16 years & over, child $10 3-15 years, Pension / Disability$10 please produce card. Best value is the Family Day Ticket $30 two adults up to four children
For more information go to coffsharbourshowsociety.com.au
Wicked: The Untold Story of the Witches of Oz
Jetty Memorial Theatre continues through to 28th May
Cost: $28 adult; $23 concession; $20 child; $76 family; All Wednesday performances $20
Tickets: Book now online at jettytheatre.com.au
- East Coast Encounter Exhibition ~ Continues
Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery, Cnr Coff & Duke Streets
The exhibition is part of the Australian National Maritime Museum collection.
- Coramba Chamber Music Festival
Historic Coramba Hall -
For more information and to obtain tickets go to > corambachambermusicfestival.com
SATURDAY
- 2017 Coffs Coast Commando
Coffs Coast Adventure Centre, Bonville
Grab your tickets through reception at Coffs Coast Health Club Toormina or Moonee Beach.
- Gumbaynggirr Cultural Showcase
Sealy Lookout, Orara East State Forest Starts at 4pm
Cost: Adults: $20, Children (under 16): $10, Family (2 adults, 2 children): $50 (save $10.00)
To book go to bmnac.org.au/tourism
SUNDAY
MOTHER'S DAY
- Mermaid Mother's Day at Moonee Tavern
Moonee Beach Tavern 12pm to 3pm
For more information contact: Andrew from 'The Smileys' 0408627100 or check out facebook.com/thesmileys1/
- Arts in the Garden
Coffs Harbour Museum, 215 Harbour Drive 12pm to 4pm
For more information or to book go to coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au/museum
- Harbourside Markets
At their temporary location Park Beach Reserve 8am to 2pm
For more info about the stallholders, live music and location head to harboursidemarkets.com.au
What's On with Laarz