What's on this week

Bollywood Beach Market

What: Local market with Bollywood flavour. Live music, local produce and much more by the beach.

Where: Woolgoolga Beach Reserve.

When: Today, 8am-2pm.

IWA Pro Wrestling Live

What: IWA - International Wrestling Australia - has spent 20 years perfecting a unique form of live entertainment that has to be seen to be believed. A slick combination of comedy, athleticism and drama, it is the physical embodiment of comic book superheroes and villains.

The show features some Australia's most talented and accomplished performers, some of whom have performed for the global juggernaut WWE, along with other major wrestling companies around the world.

There is a cast of characters to appeal to the whole family, from terrifying heavyweights to awe-inspiring aerial artists, tag team specialists and even battling femme fatales.

All the glitz, glamour, pageantry, posing and spandex of wrestling's yesteryear remain, but presented in a fresh, family-friendly format relevant to modern audiences, complete with gripping storylines of tragedy and triumph and stage production that provides an experience you'll never forget.

Where: Sawtell RSL.

When: Saturday, January 12.

Visit sawtellrsl.com.au

Dorrigo Community Markets

What: Dorrigo Community Market is a small country market where locals, community organisations and regional marketeers get together to offer locals and visitors a range of fresh fruit and vegetables, plants, pre-loved goods, food, jams pickles and preserves, handmade jewellery, and all manner of other goodies.

Where: Hickory St.

When: Today, from 8.30am-noon.

Glenreagh Community Markets

What: Come and browse these friendly markets and find plenty of bargains. There's bric-a-brac, candles, soaps, plants, books old and new, collectables, knitwear, handmade and homemade goodies and more.

Where: School of Arts Hall, Glenreagh.

When: Today, 8am-12.30pm.

Harbourside Market

What: There is a huge range of unique art and craft, fresh local produce, tasty gourmet food and delicious beverages. Their philosophy is locally made, locally grown so you are guaranteed a unique experience.

Where: Jetty Foreshores.

When: Tomorrow, 8am-2pm.

The Porch Sessions on tour

What: If your Christmas season was a busy one, then this event will help you wind down and relax into 2019. Get your chill on at The Porch Sessions, a touring music event that sets up in someone's back yard.

Where: The Beach Haven, Emerald Beach.

When: Tomorrow, 4-9pm.

Hekyl and Jive

What: An energetic, four piece cover band from the Mid North Coast. With all members being impressive vocalists and polished musicians. Their repertoire is diverse, combining their musical influences and there is no era untouched, which makes Hekyl and Jive one of the most crowd pleasing bands around.

Where: The Seaview Tavern.

When: Today.

Outdoor cinema

What: Enjoy live music and a family picnic from 6pm followed by a screening of the original BMX Bandits, featuring a young Nicole Kidman, from 7.45pm.

There will be a range of food stalls and refreshments available, including tea and coffee, local Deva chocolate, popcorn and a sausage sizzle provided by the Urunga Lions Club.

Entry is by gold coin donation.

Where: Morgo Street Reserve, Urunga.

When: Wednesday, January 9.