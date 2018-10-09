What's on this week

A still from the movie Backtrack Boys which will play at SWIFF 2019.

A still from the movie Backtrack Boys which will play at SWIFF 2019. Picasa

Pink Zinc at the Seaview

What: Pink Zinc is a dynamic four-piece that will have you shaking your moneymaker to their groove.

Whether it's rock, funk, pop or blues you dig, they've got it and they flaunt it.

The band has recently changed their rhythm section and is now better than ever.

Playing classic tunes from rock, blues and pop, Pink Zinc pride themselves on delivering a show that entertains everyone.

Where: The Seaview Tavern.

When: Friday.

Pink Zinc Contributed

Superhero mask and cape workshop

What: Bring the kids down to Coffs Central so your children can create their very own superhero mask and cape.

Entry is $5 per person and places are limited.

Where: Coffs Central Shopping Centre.

When: Thursday from 10am to 11am.

To book, call 5622 8900 or email customerservice@ gowings.com

The Australian Women's Leadership forum

What: The Australian Women's Leadership Forum is for women who are looking for increased awareness of their leadership style and competencies, as well as practical strategies to help them overcome challenges within their work and personal life.

The program also provides a relaxed and supportive environment to connect and collaborate with other female leaders.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Friday from 8.30am to 5pm.

Moonee Beach Tavern Pig Races

What: Pigs will fly this October at the seventh Annual Pig Races.

As well as the pig races there will be a jumping castle, face painting, putt putt and ping pong for the kids.

All funds raised will go to the Coffs Harbour Netball Association and the Northern Storm Football Club.

Where: Moonee Beach Tavern.

When: Saturday from 5.30pm to 8.30pm.

Corindi Beach Bush2Beach community day

What: Come along to the second annual Beach2Bush, bringing the community together.

There will be markets, community displays and information, children's art and crafts, historical displays, bush tucker walks and more.

Where: Yarrawarra Aboriginal Cultural Centre.

When: Sunday from 9am to 3pm.

Harbourside markets

What: Come along and enjoy an authentic outdoor market with a range of local produce, foods, coffee and handmade art and craft.

The markets offer live music, workshops, chess, games and local events including Light the Night this weekend.

Where: Jetty Foreshores.

When: Sunday from 8am to 2pm.

Harbour History Walk

What: Learn about the Aboriginal and European history of Coffs Harbour on a gentle stroll along the Coffs foreshore. It is a two kilometre, easy walk and is appropriate for wheelchairs and prams.

Where: Meet at the amenities block next to the Yacht Club.

When: Tomorrow from 10am to noon.

Aerial Coffs Harbour marina .07 june 2015. Photo Trevor Veale / Coffs Coast Advocate Trevor Veale

SWIFF 2019 Festival

What: The 2019 Screenwave International Film Festival summer event is set to return to Coffs Harbour and Bellingen. For film lovers around the Coffs Coast, first release festival passes, along with tickets for the festival's popular Preview Gala on December 8 where the 2019 full program of films will be revealed, are now on sale.

Last year's Preview Gala was a sell-out, filling the Jetty Memorial Theatre to capacity, and letting festival goers get their hands on the first copies of the film festival's printed program, along with an award-winning film screening on the night.

This year, the SWIFF team has announced they will be joined on the night by the team from Backtrack in Armidale for a screening of Backtrack Boys, the new Australian documentary about at-risk youth finding redemption through learning about show dog jumping.

Where: Coffs Harbour and Bellingen.

When: January 10 until January 25, 2019.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit swiff.com.au