What's on this week

RIDING HIGH: Young riders compete in equestrian events last year at the Coffs Harbour Agricultural Show. Keagan Elder

Bleeding control of the injured

What: Lean what to do if you're first on scene before an ambulance and gain vital skills, knowledge and confidence to control a life-threatening bleed.

Participants will learn about recognising a life-threatening bleed, direct pressure bleeding control, arterial tourniquets and wound packing.

Where: Park Beach Bowls Club.

When: Saturday from 10am-12.30pm.

Visit goo.gl/SEKqJp

The Grigoryan Brothers

What: For this performance The Grigoryan Brothers will be performing works from their latest release which sees a return to classical repertoire.

The album will include songs by composers such as Bach, Elgar, Dvorak, Rachmaninoff, Faure, De Falla and Ponce all masterfully arranged for them by their father Edward.

Where: Jetty Memorial Theatre.

When: Friday from 7.30-10.30pm.

Jay Hoad

What: Fijian-born multi instrumentalist Jay Hoad has spent the last ten years touring all over the planet performing his unique show with over 17 instruments on stage. Don't miss your

chance to see him live and local.

Where: The Hoey Moey.

When: Friday from 6.30-9.30pm.

Bollywood beach market

What: A market with Bollywood flavour. Enjoy live music, local produce and more by the beach.

Where: Woolgoolga Reserve.

When: Saturday, April 28.

Coffs Harbour Show

What: There's cattle, fireworks, demolition derby, horses, an exhibition hall, poultry, showgirl competition, wood chopping, rides and sideshows, kids zone, farmyard animals and more to enjoy at the show.

Where: Coffs Harbour Showground.

When: Saturday and Sunday from 10am-10pm daily.